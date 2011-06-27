Used 2008 Kia Sorento Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,195
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|17
|17
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,195
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Center locking differential
|no
|yes
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|no
|yes
|yes
|mechanical center differential
|no
|yes
|yes
|part time 4WD
|no
|yes
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,195
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|15/22 mpg
|15/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|337.6/464.2 mi.
|316.5/464.2 mi.
|316.5/422.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|17
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,195
|Torque
|228 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|228 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|260 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.3 l
|3.3 l
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|242 hp @ 6000 rpm
|242 hp @ 6000 rpm
|262 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|35.4 ft.
|35.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,195
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,195
|10 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,195
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|no
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|simulated wood trim on center console
|no
|no
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|cargo net
|no
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|no
|no
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|no
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|no
|no
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,195
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,195
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|no
|yes
|trip computer
|no
|no
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,195
|Front head room
|39.7 in.
|39.7 in.
|39.7 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|8 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.9 in.
|58.9 in.
|58.9 in.
|Front leg room
|42.6 in.
|42.6 in.
|42.6 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.3 in.
|55.3 in.
|55.3 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,195
|Rear head room
|39.5 in.
|39.5 in.
|39.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|58.0 in.
|58.0 in.
|58.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.1 in.
|36.1 in.
|36.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.4 in.
|58.4 in.
|58.4 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,195
|Front track
|62.2 in.
|62.2 in.
|62.2 in.
|Curb weight
|4068 lbs.
|4274 lbs.
|4290 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5467 lbs.
|5644 lbs.
|5644 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|31.7 cu.ft.
|31.7 cu.ft.
|31.7 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|28.4 degrees
|28.4 degrees
|28.4 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1277 lbs.
|1257 lbs.
|1257 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|25.8 degrees
|25.8 degrees
|25.8 degrees
|Length
|180.7 in.
|180.7 in.
|180.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|3500 lbs.
|5000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.2 in.
|8.2 in.
|8.2 in.
|Height
|71.3 in.
|71.3 in.
|71.3 in.
|Wheel base
|106.7 in.
|106.7 in.
|106.7 in.
|Width
|73.3 in.
|73.3 in.
|74.2 in.
|Rear track
|62.2 in.
|62.2 in.
|62.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,195
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,195
|P245/70R H tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,195
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,195
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
