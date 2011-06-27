  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sorento
  4. Used 2008 Kia Sorento
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Kia Sorento Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Sorento
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,195
See Sorento Inventory
Starting MSRP
$24,195
See Sorento Inventory
Starting MSRP
$26,195
See Sorento Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181717
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialnoyesyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnoyesyes
mechanical center differentialnoyesyes
part time 4WDnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Starting MSRP
$26,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg15/22 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/464.2 mi.316.5/464.2 mi.316.5/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG181717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Torque228 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm228 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm260 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l3.8 l
Horsepower242 hp @ 6000 rpm242 hp @ 6000 rpm262 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Starting MSRP
$26,195
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Starting MSRP
$26,195
10 total speakersyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Starting MSRP
$26,195
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesno
Air conditioningyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnonoyes
simulated wood trim on center consolenonoyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
cargo netnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
Rear floor matsnonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringnonoyes
leather trim on shift knobnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Starting MSRP
$26,195
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Starting MSRP
$26,195
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
trip computernonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Front head room39.7 in.39.7 in.39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.9 in.58.9 in.58.9 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
clothyesyesyes
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Rear head room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Rear hip Room58.0 in.58.0 in.58.0 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.36.1 in.36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.58.4 in.58.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Front track62.2 in.62.2 in.62.2 in.
Curb weight4068 lbs.4274 lbs.4290 lbs.
Gross weight5467 lbs.5644 lbs.5644 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.7 cu.ft.31.7 cu.ft.31.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.4 degrees28.4 degrees28.4 degrees
Maximum payload1277 lbs.1257 lbs.1257 lbs.
Angle of departure25.8 degrees25.8 degrees25.8 degrees
Length180.7 in.180.7 in.180.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.8.2 in.8.2 in.
Height71.3 in.71.3 in.71.3 in.
Wheel base106.7 in.106.7 in.106.7 in.
Width73.3 in.73.3 in.74.2 in.
Rear track62.2 in.62.2 in.62.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Exterior Colors
  • Sand Beige
  • Silver
  • White
  • Spicy Red
  • Midnite Blue
  • Ice Blue
  • Alpine Gray
  • Black
  • Sand Beige
  • Silver
  • White
  • Spicy Red
  • Midnite Blue
  • Ice Blue
  • Alpine Gray
  • Black
  • Black/Pewter Gray Cladding
  • Alpine Gray/Pewter Gray Cladding
  • White/Pewter Gray Cladding
  • Ice Blue/Pewter Gray Cladding
  • Black
  • Silver
  • Spicy Red/Pewter Gray Cladding
  • Midnight Blue/Pewter Gray Cladding
  • Silver/Pewter Gray Cladding
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Starting MSRP
$26,195
P245/70R H tiresyesyesyes
Alloy spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Starting MSRP
$26,195
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Sorento InventorySee Sorento InventorySee Sorento Inventory

Related Used 2008 Kia Sorento info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles