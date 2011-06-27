Used 2007 Kia Sorento SUV Consumer Reviews
Workhorse
Bought new at year end 2007. Still going strong in 2015 at 215,000 miles. I have hit 2 dear and ridden the poorly maintained roads in the Southeast. I've put two sets of tires and 1 set of brakes. 0 dealer maintenance. (maybe that's the secret).
125,000 Major Engine Fail
Followed the recommended timing change and water pump replacement at a KIA dealer in Fair Lawn, NJ SUV developed starting problems, rough engine idle, then loud noises and violent shaking motions in the engine. Dealer in TN diagnosed broken timing change with metal fragments in the engine, requiring engine replacement. Opted to sell vehicle for parts rather than the expense of repair. There was a class action lawsuit regarding this problem with the 3.8 L engine. The class action was ultimately denied. This was my second Kia Sorento. This will be my last KIA.
Still happy after a year and a half
I bought my '07 Sorento as a "demo/leftover" in '09 - I have a gut feeling it was originally a lemon- law vehicle (a leftover almost 2 years after model year end?) BUT I now have just shy of 35,000 and it's had 2 problems; an o2 sensor failed and a goofy hesitation issue @ 1500 RPM. Just about to do the brakes. Other than the 2 minor (fixed under warranty) issues - GREAT VEHICLE
Never again
105K miles and it threw a rod, now it's as worthless as that 10 year /100K mile warranty. Never missed an overpriced, scheduled maintenance or 30K mile service. A lot of good it did me.
BEST SUV EVER!
You can't buy any SUV for this price with all of the options and performance it offers! The 4WD system is a "true" off-road system unlike the AWD systems found on the CR-V and Pilot. The engine has tons of power and is perfect for towing my boat. The 4WD has been great for the Michigan winters and great gas mileage for an SUV. I am very impressed with my first Kia and it certainly won't be my last!
