  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sorento Hybrid
  4. 2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid
  5. 2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2021 Sorento Hybrid
More about the 2021 Sorento Hybrid

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid.

MSRP Starting at
$33,590
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Write a review
See all Sorento Hybrids for sale

Related 2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars