  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sephia
  4. Used 1996 Kia Sephia
  5. Used 1996 Kia Sephia Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1996 Kia Sephia Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Sephia
5(0%)4(60%)3(30%)2(10%)1(0%)
3.5
10 reviews
Write a review
See all Sephias for sale
List Price Estimate
$768 - $1,815
Used Sephia for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

1996 Kia Sephia LS, Manual, A/C, Powered

Driven 25,000km,148K, 01/17/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Excellent car for a late 1990's model. 1996 received excellent reviews (looking online). This vehicle is well built, repairs are inexpensive (in Korea), the built is solid. For $320 I bought a vehicle driven 25,000km over the past 1.5 hours without a breakdown. Quality build tested on rough Korean roads intercity and highway driving. Weakness: curling dashboard, radio electronic problems, replaced drive shaft, ball joints, front brakes, master clutch cylinder, 1 front strut, 4 (new) recycled new tires ($80!). Very dependable and a little hard to get rid of really. Save money, this is a good one if mechanically maintained. Thx.

Report Abuse

I wouldn't do it again!

gholt, 04/30/2002
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

As of this date, the car has 34k miles on it and has about that many pieces of paper from the dealerships that serviced it for one problem or another. I wish I could find someone to buy this garbage heap from me.

Report Abuse

Ilove kias

locky, 08/27/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Very good auto for a very good price

Report Abuse

Alright

Joebob99, 09/02/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is my second car and I bought it two days ago and already the check engine light came up. I mean its only a 96 there should be anyhting wrong with it already I mean there is only 55,000 miles on it. But other than that its been alright its sort of noisy.

Report Abuse

Cheap little sporty sedan

colbywan, 01/01/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Took a gamble when my '83 Accord gave up in late '96 and bought a Sephia LS. With the exception of a "Check Engine" light at 6,000 miles, it has been trouble-free, reliable and sporty transportation ever since. It performs just as well now with over 160,000 miles on the clock as it did when it was new, the paint still looks nice, and the styling is not yet obsolete. For what I paid ($12K), I feel I got a lot of bang for the buck.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sephias for sale

Related Used 1996 Kia Sephia Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles