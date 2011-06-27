Used 1996 Kia Sephia Sedan Consumer Reviews

1996 Kia Sephia LS, Manual, A/C, Powered Driven 25,000km,148K , 01/17/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Excellent car for a late 1990's model. 1996 received excellent reviews (looking online). This vehicle is well built, repairs are inexpensive (in Korea), the built is solid. For $320 I bought a vehicle driven 25,000km over the past 1.5 hours without a breakdown. Quality build tested on rough Korean roads intercity and highway driving. Weakness: curling dashboard, radio electronic problems, replaced drive shaft, ball joints, front brakes, master clutch cylinder, 1 front strut, 4 (new) recycled new tires ($80!). Very dependable and a little hard to get rid of really. Save money, this is a good one if mechanically maintained. Thx. Report Abuse

I wouldn't do it again! gholt , 04/30/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful As of this date, the car has 34k miles on it and has about that many pieces of paper from the dealerships that serviced it for one problem or another. I wish I could find someone to buy this garbage heap from me.

Ilove kias locky , 08/27/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Very good auto for a very good price

Alright Joebob99 , 09/02/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is my second car and I bought it two days ago and already the check engine light came up. I mean its only a 96 there should be anyhting wrong with it already I mean there is only 55,000 miles on it. But other than that its been alright its sort of noisy.