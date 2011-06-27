  1. Home
2021 Kia Seltos SUV Consumer Reviews

Comfortable roomy interior, and nice cargo area.

CAMPJEEP, 04/14/2020
SX 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
69 of 73 people found this review helpful

I have always been a Jeep owner and will miss the Jeep family. I started out to get a Jeep Compass Limited for my retirement vehicle (since I don't go off-roading anymore). For what I payed for my new 2021 Kia sx turbo I got so much more than expected in value for the cost, like when sitting in the the roomy interior of the kia (I am 6 foot tall, 240 lb ), the styling their with the 10.3-inch navigation screen, all the driver-assistance tech, the Bose premium 8 speaker sound system looks and sounds very nice. Even the speaker grills are shaped like mountains when sitting in there, those comfortable seats for my long legs. Kias warranty. Looking at the exterior I noticed the wheels, the attention to detail in the front and the rear styling, fit and finish of the exterior, the 28% approach and departure angles (OK) not so much for the plastic skid plates front and rear. But it dose make it look a little rugged-looking though. The power from 0 to 60, and that (center differential lock) and torque vectoring for this price point. I wanted to mention the best in class braking 60 to 0, this is just my opinion only. (The 235 tires might have something to do with that.) I am impressed with the ride and how it handles on the rough back roads, there are some pavements that are louder than others but 95% of the time it is very good for its class, it has 235 tires with 18 inch rims and is not as quiet as my 2011 Grand Cherokee Overland (Hemi) ha ha but is almost half the price and I am retired now. It dose get twice the millage though... Remember the tires have a lot to do with road noise, stopping distance, handling and ride, (the width of the tire, its sidewall height and tread compound).

Love my Seltos S Turbo!!

Land baron , 02/16/2020
S 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
42 of 49 people found this review helpful

Just bought new Seltos a week ago. Love this vehicle. AWD, turbo engine, awesome styling and interior and less than $26000.....you have to check this SUV out. Has plenty of front and rear seat leg room. Getting 31mpg hwy 27 city.

Perfection on 4 wheels

Jim Watts, 03/09/2020
EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
39 of 46 people found this review helpful

NO matter which model you buy, buy the safety pack as well. Purchased a sport+ safety pack. The first 1200 km used 6.1 liters per 100km 50/50 city and freeway driving. Smooth and quiet drive. feels so safe to drive with great height and vision. Yes, the anti-collision works well. ( My son was driving)

So far so good, but time will tell

Bill J, 03/15/2020
S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
32 of 38 people found this review helpful

I bought my Soul in 2016 when my Hyundai Elantra Touring was starting to ride a bit rough. A few weeks ago, I took it in for an oil change, and foolishly stuck around at the dealership. Naturally I had to waste some time by roaming around the showroom. Never knew the Seltos existed, but when I saw it, I thought 'oh crap, this is exactly the car I wanted when I bought my Soul.' You see, the only gripe I had about the Soul was the lack of cargo space, and the Seltos, while still small, had ample space for my needs (ie. could fit my golf clubs with the seats up). Within a few days, I had one to replace the Soul. Took a bit of searching to find the one I wanted (a FWD 'S' trim in 'Mars Orange'), but I found it in another state about on hour and a half away. So far, it fits the bill perfectly. I think it rides a bit smoother than the Soul, but not as smoothly as my wife's Suby Crosstrek. If it performs as well as the Soul did, I plan on keeping it for a while. I just need to avoid waiting at the dealership during oil changes.

Love-my-kia

Love-my-KIA, 02/05/2020
LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
34 of 41 people found this review helpful

Awesome car drives like a dream. My SUV is smaller but room for all. Great features. So happy with our choice. Awesome moon night blue.

