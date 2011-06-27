2019 Kia Sedona Minivan Consumer Reviews

GuruND925 , 10/10/2019 EX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)

15 of 15 people found this review helpful

I currently own a 2007 Toyota Sienna, it is super solid and reliable and at 160,000 is still rock solid and strong. I have been shopping around for many months and I have been taking my time studying and analysing what's out there. I made a huge mistake on the last car I purchased and I ended up paying a whooping $30K for a rinky dinky four cylinder car with a sorry CVT transmission. I sure did not do my homework but this time I did. I didn't only study but I have gone to all my local dealers to see and test drive their vehicles, Honda, Toyota, Chrysler, Subaru, Dodge, Hyundai you name it. My wife got mad at me because I spent so much time on the computer looking at cars and watching youtube videos learning about this and that. Don't get me wrong, many SUV and minivan vehicles out there are very nice, but at the end of the day it all came down to one thing, money. From all the dealers I went to I did make them an offer and none of them were willing to give me the car at the monthly payment that I could afford, not even a lease for crying out loud, and everyone was trying to sell me their sorry base model with cloth seats, at an over priced price on top of it. The bottom line is that I ended up buying the Kia Sedona. Why?? Because it has the best package over all when it comes to beautiful look, quality, comfort, power and price and I cannot believe that the Kia dealer was able to give me the car I wanted, with leather seats, that's right baby, leather seats, at the price I was asking for. They actually gave me the Sedona brand new. I could not believe it. Look, regarding the lower gas ratings, I'm not worried or upset about it because at the end of the day I personally do not drive on the highway every day and I mostly drive around city and the much more expensive mini vans perform exactly the same in city driving so let's cut the nonsense. If you drive away long distances from the city on a highway where there is no traffic then that's a different story and that's where you would take advantage of the higher mile per gallon Pacifica, Honda and Toyota but other than that they all perform about the same in city driving. On the other hand I have saved thousands of dollars with my Kia EX and I truly got a bargain. I love my 07 Sienna and I'm not getting rid of it until that thing is unrepairable but my new Sedona smokes my 07 Sienna in every way and now my Toyota looks really old compared to my new Van. My Sedona feels like I'm driving in a Mercedes Benz, seriously. Is not perfect, is not, and Chrysler, Honda and Toyota have cars that are performing very well too. Why didn't I get the Chrysler? I really liked the ride of the Pacifica but the one thing that turned me off and made me walk away from it was that ugly round gear shifter know. That is a big no no for me and I don't buy cars with gear knobs. Sorry. And of course I did made an offer and I told the dealer my budget but it was over priced even with the lease. Why didn't I get the Honda? The Honda for me is very ugly and I simply do not like it. And same as above it was way over priced for me. Why didn't I get another fantastic reliable Toyota Sienna? Well, today's Sienna's are not like my older 2007. My mother in law has one and the thing has been falling into pieces mainly that plastic around the front seats and the plastic bumpers are really cheap and loose so I was disappointed to see that. Second the current Sienna is really ugly outside and inside and I actually like my much older Sienna than the newer ones. And same thing as above, the price is just too high for what I get. During the past 25 years I have owned Honda, Toyota, Land Rover and Subaru. The most fun car I have owned is the Land Rover hands down but they are bloody expensive to repair and drink way too much gas is a sin and nothing ever fit in the back and I always had problems with that. The honda and Toyota are reliable but they look and feel very cheap and the 2015 Subaru Forester has been the second most fun car after the land rover but with that over priced little rinky dinky strained 4 cylinder engine that burns too much oil with a CVT transmission, well, I just had to let it go recently because I simply payed way too much money for that car and that has been the worst car purchase I ever made. I am extremely happy with my new Sedona and I see this car company making better cars in the very near future. Perhaps by the time my 07 Sienna dies I do see myself replacing it with another Kia Sedona and by that time I'm sure the gas mileage will have improved and most likely the exterior of the Sedona will have a new design. Till this day I think the Sedona is the best vehicle I have purchased hands down.