Consumer Rating
(5)
2019 Kia Sedona Minivan

What’s new

  • Updated front and rear styling
  • Eight-speed automatic replaces six-speed auto
  • Rear-seat entertainment system with smartphone mirroring
  • Part of the third Sedona generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive SUV-like cockpit design
  • Lots of features for the money
  • Cabin remains pleasantly quiet on the highway
  • Slightly less cargo capacity than rivals
  • The ride is busy over rough pavement and large bumps
MSRP Starting at
$27,200
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Kia Sedona Minivan pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which Sedona does Edmunds recommend?

For most buyers, the midrange EX hits the sweet spot. It offers a robust set of features including leather upholstery, heated seats, wireless phone charging, roof rails, and basic driver safety aids. Make sure to get the optional EX Premium package for its extra convenience features and extra advanced driver safety aids.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Although SUVs and pickup trucks rule the sales charts these days, the venerable box-on-wheels-with-sliding-doors — aka the minivan — remains an ideal choice for families or anyone needing massive amounts of cargo space. And among the handful of minivans available, the 2019 Kia Sedona stands out with its combination of style and value.

Certainly, the Sedona does all the standard minivan stuff well. A strong V6 engine, generous cabin accommodations and impressive seat comfort help move seven or eight passengers effortlessly. In addition, the Sedona boasts a chiseled exterior look (for a minivan) and a dashboard and center console that have SUV-like design cues. If you don't normally like minivans, Kia's approach with its Sedona could very well satisfy.

For 2019, Kia also addressed one of our earlier disappointments: uncompetitive fuel economy. While the Sedona still trails the Honda Odyssey by 4 mpg in highway driving, the new eight-speed automatic transmission helps close what was an even wider gap. But we still wish that the Sedona's ride quality was smoother and less prone to harsh impacts when driving on rough roads.

It's fair to say the Odyssey and the Chrysler Pacifica are slightly better minivans overall. Yet the Sedona has its own particular appeal. It's worth checking out, especially if you want your box on wheels to be a little different than the norm.

What's it like to live with?

This version of the Kia Sedona debuted in 2015, when Edmunds added one to our fleet for a one-year test that covered more than 20,000 miles. We liked the Sedona, though it lagged behind competitors in some areas, especially fuel economy. Kia addressed that for 2019 by switching from a six-speed automatic transmission to an eight-speed. The front and rear styling are also slightly different. But otherwise our notes on storage space, ride comfort and everyday usability stand. Is this the right minivan for you? Dive in to find out.

2019 Kia Sedona models

The 2019 Kia Sedona is a seven- or eight-passenger minivan sold in four trim levels: L, LX, EX and SX. All Sedona trims are powered by a 3.3-liter V6 engine (276 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque) that sends power to the front wheels through a new-for-2019 eight-speed automatic transmission.

Standard feature highlights of the L trim include 17-inch wheels, automatic headlights, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, Slide-N-Stow forward-collapsing second-row captain's chairs (seven-passenger configuration), stain-resistant cloth upholstery, a 60/40-split reclining and folding third-row bench seat, dual-zone climate control (with front and rear controls), Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a four-speaker sound system with USB and auxiliary audio input jacks.

The LX adds power-folding mirrors, power-sliding doors, rear privacy glass, a second-row bench seat (increasing passenger capacity to eight), a power-adjustable driver's seat and a six-speaker audio system.

Moving up to the EX you'll find 18-inch wheels, roof rails, keyless entry and push-button ignition, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a driver information display, leather upholstery, heated front seats, second- and third-row sunshades, a wireless phone charger, Kia's Uvo3 eServices communications, and rapid USB charge ports. Driver aids include front and rear parking sensors and a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert.

The optional EX Premium package takes its namesake trim up a notch with upgraded shock absorbers, foglights, heated and power-folding side mirrors, a hands-free power liftgate, a sunroof, tri-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable passenger seat, driver-seat memory functions, one-touch power-folding rear seats, a cooled glovebox, a 110-volt power outlet, a third-row USB charge port, and additional driver aids that include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning.

The SX bundles the features from the EX Premium package and adds LED foglights, a sound-reducing windshield, ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a second 110-volt power outlet in the cargo area, an 8-inch touchscreen, a surround-view camera, a navigation system, voice-controlled infotainment, and a premium Harman Kardon surround-sound system.

A rear-seat entertainment system is also offered on EX and SX trims.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Kia Sedona SX Limited (3.3L V6 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2015, the current Sedona has received some revisions, including a new eight-speed transmission, more standard and optional features, and the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Sedona, however.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

The Sedona has a relaxed, easy-to-drive character, but it'll move out with authority when you need it to and demonstrates good handling manners. It's a minivan we could happily live with every day.

Acceleration

The Sedona's V6 comes paired with a new eight-speed automatic transmission. We have yet to test the Sedona with the new transmission, but we expect a 0-60 mph time of about 8 seconds. That would make it slightly slower than rival minivans.

Braking

The Sedona has a moderately firm brake pedal that is responsive and intuitive-feeling for a minivan. Its brake performance is as good as or better than that of rivals.

Steering

There's little steering feel or effort for the driver, which shouldn't be a big deal for most drivers. A little more of both, though, would give a more connected feeling.

Handling

Handling isn't as composed as in the class-leading Honda Odyssey, but the Sedona does little to upset the average minivan driver. It's big and heavy, and you'll feel those attributes if you try to hustle it, but it's competent in typical use.

Drivability

Other than the overly light steering, the Sedona is very easy to drive. The jury is still out on the new eight-speed automatic transmission.

Comfort

The Sedona is plenty comfortable for a long road trip packed with people and cargo. SX models benefit from reclining second-row seats, and these captain's chairs represent some of the most comfortable in the class.

Seat comfort

The front seats are relatively soft and have enough support to keep you comfortable during multihour stretches behind the wheel. The second-row recliners have a surprising amount of legroom, and third-row comfort is similar to what competitors offer.

Ride comfort

Soft suspension elements and tuning will appeal to those seeking an isolated driving experience. At higher speeds, the ride quality can get a little busy over rough pavement. Bigger bumps can be intrusive as well.

Noise & vibration

The Sedona is one of the quietest minivans whether it's at idle, under full-throttle acceleration, or cruising down the highway at 70 mph. Unlike some competing V6s, the Sedona's engine is smooth and well-silenced.

Interior

The Sedona's top-trim SX Limited model has one of the nicest interiors in the segment. It's a well-organized and easy-to-use design typical of the brand, with a fixed center console that is unique among minivans.

Ease of use

The dashboard has large, easy-to-read buttons organized in a horizontal arrangement. It's simple and intuitive. The larger touchscreen navigation and infotainment screens are also easy to use, and we like the dedicated physical knobs for critical functions.

Getting in/getting out

Like all minivans, the Sedona is very easy to get in and out of. The standard second-row seats offer a collapse function that helps with third-row access. Power-sliding doors are standard on the LX trim and higher.

Roominess

The Sedona's third row will accommodate adults, though they won't be so comfortable on long hauls. The legroom with the reclining second-row seats is better than in the Toyota Sienna, but overall space is marginally less than the competition.

Visibility

Overall outward visibility is good thanks to large windows and relatively thin windshield pillars. A backup camera is standard on all trims, and the SX Limited's surround-view camera takes much of the guesswork out of parking in tight spots.

Quality

Overall quality is as good as or better than the competition. Sturdy construction inhibits squeaks and creaks inside. The interior materials are also praiseworthy, featuring well-grained plastics, supple leather and attractive stitching.

Utility

The Sedona falls a bit short when it comes to cargo capacity and versatility, but most owners will still find it plenty capable. The second-row seats aren't removable.

Small-item storage

The fixed center console may be attractive, but it doesn't offer the storage space found in rivals. Other bins and pockets are on the small side as well.

Cargo space

Maximum cargo space is 142 cubic feet, slightly less room than what the competition offers. The lack of removable second-row seats in any trim level further hurts usability.

Child safety seat accommodation

Thanks to the sliding second-row captain's chairs, installing a child safety seat is remarkably easy. There is plenty of room for rear-facing configurations, and the LATCH anchors are easily located and accessed. The same holds true for the third-row seats.

Technology

Today's families will appreciate its comprehensive set of tech features, ranging from standard iPhone and Android smartphone integration to wireless phone charging, and even a USB port for the third row. Navigation and a premium audio system are available on the top EX trim.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Kia Sedona.

5 star reviews: 80%
4 star reviews: 20%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 5 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • value
  • fuel efficiency
  • comfort
  • appearance
  • interior
  • transmission
  • maintenance & parts
  • engine
  • seats
  • road noise
  • lights
  • acceleration

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Best Bang For The Buck For Sure
GuruND925,
EX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)

I currently own a 2007 Toyota Sienna, it is super solid and reliable and at 160,000 is still rock solid and strong. I have been shopping around for many months and I have been taking my time studying and analysing what's out there. I made a huge mistake on the last car I purchased and I ended up paying a whooping $30K for a rinky dinky four cylinder car with a sorry CVT transmission. I sure did not do my homework but this time I did. I didn't only study but I have gone to all my local dealers to see and test drive their vehicles, Honda, Toyota, Chrysler, Subaru, Dodge, Hyundai you name it. My wife got mad at me because I spent so much time on the computer looking at cars and watching youtube videos learning about this and that. Don't get me wrong, many SUV and minivan vehicles out there are very nice, but at the end of the day it all came down to one thing, money. From all the dealers I went to I did make them an offer and none of them were willing to give me the car at the monthly payment that I could afford, not even a lease for crying out loud, and everyone was trying to sell me their sorry base model with cloth seats, at an over priced price on top of it. The bottom line is that I ended up buying the Kia Sedona. Why?? Because it has the best package over all when it comes to beautiful look, quality, comfort, power and price and I cannot believe that the Kia dealer was able to give me the car I wanted, with leather seats, that's right baby, leather seats, at the price I was asking for. They actually gave me the Sedona brand new. I could not believe it. Look, regarding the lower gas ratings, I'm not worried or upset about it because at the end of the day I personally do not drive on the highway every day and I mostly drive around city and the much more expensive mini vans perform exactly the same in city driving so let's cut the nonsense. If you drive away long distances from the city on a highway where there is no traffic then that's a different story and that's where you would take advantage of the higher mile per gallon Pacifica, Honda and Toyota but other than that they all perform about the same in city driving. On the other hand I have saved thousands of dollars with my Kia EX and I truly got a bargain. I love my 07 Sienna and I'm not getting rid of it until that thing is unrepairable but my new Sedona smokes my 07 Sienna in every way and now my Toyota looks really old compared to my new Van. My Sedona feels like I'm driving in a Mercedes Benz, seriously. Is not perfect, is not, and Chrysler, Honda and Toyota have cars that are performing very well too. Why didn't I get the Chrysler? I really liked the ride of the Pacifica but the one thing that turned me off and made me walk away from it was that ugly round gear shifter know. That is a big no no for me and I don't buy cars with gear knobs. Sorry. And of course I did made an offer and I told the dealer my budget but it was over priced even with the lease. Why didn't I get the Honda? The Honda for me is very ugly and I simply do not like it. And same as above it was way over priced for me. Why didn't I get another fantastic reliable Toyota Sienna? Well, today's Sienna's are not like my older 2007. My mother in law has one and the thing has been falling into pieces mainly that plastic around the front seats and the plastic bumpers are really cheap and loose so I was disappointed to see that. Second the current Sienna is really ugly outside and inside and I actually like my much older Sienna than the newer ones. And same thing as above, the price is just too high for what I get. During the past 25 years I have owned Honda, Toyota, Land Rover and Subaru. The most fun car I have owned is the Land Rover hands down but they are bloody expensive to repair and drink way too much gas is a sin and nothing ever fit in the back and I always had problems with that. The honda and Toyota are reliable but they look and feel very cheap and the 2015 Subaru Forester has been the second most fun car after the land rover but with that over priced little rinky dinky strained 4 cylinder engine that burns too much oil with a CVT transmission, well, I just had to let it go recently because I simply payed way too much money for that car and that has been the worst car purchase I ever made. I am extremely happy with my new Sedona and I see this car company making better cars in the very near future. Perhaps by the time my 07 Sienna dies I do see myself replacing it with another Kia Sedona and by that time I'm sure the gas mileage will have improved and most likely the exterior of the Sedona will have a new design. Till this day I think the Sedona is the best vehicle I have purchased hands down.

5 out of 5 stars, MPG on the highway is way better than advertized
John,
LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)

I get 30 MPG driving on flat Long Island highways when there is no traffic. 30 MPG in a large vehicle ! This was not an estimate either, it clearly said 30 mpg on the MPG gauge. Great MPG on the highway going 60 miles an hour. City and suburban driving the MPG #'s go way down . I drive on the South shore of Long Island where there's a light every 1/4-1/2 mile and stop signs every other block. I average about 15 mpg in stop and go traffic. Probably every large vehicle has the same drop off in MPG.I get the same MPG #'s in my fathers Kia minivan as well. I drove to upstate NY from Long Island this week and I was driving along averaging almost 31 mpg and the gas is 10 percent ethanol blend ! Crazy anybody would say this minivan has poor fuel economy. I was driving between 60 and 65 and most people were whizzing by me going 80 mph. Maybe their the ones always complaining about fuel economy.

5 out of 5 stars, Great space for the money
Matt Burns,
EX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)

First off yes the gas is not great but it’s a big people hauler and most any vehicles that can carry 7-8 people don’t get great gas mileage but if you drive some what normal you will get what Kia says you should get or better so that’s good. Overall ride is very nice and comfortable especially with 4 adults and two kids in the car, the motor does not struggle at all and the transmission is much better then my mother in laws Chrysler Pacifica. We got the EX with the rear entertainment system and the kids love it and so do we, because now my wife and I can actually talk. Over the Sedona seems very well out together and solid, hopefully it will stay that way for years to come.

5 out of 5 stars, Amazing value compared to the others
JR,
SX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)

The decision came down to which car had the creature comforts my wife "needed" (wanted). It was between a Honda Odyssey Elite or Kia Sedona SX. Both trims had the much needed creature comforts and no trim below those had the complete set of required creature comforts. Both trims were comparable against each other and I had no brand devotion being that our household is a Honda/Kia home. It came down to pricing and the offers I received. The Kia beat the Honda hands-down when it came to pricing, so the decision was easy. I actually enjoy driving this car over my own daily driver because of all the incredible features it has and considering the price we paid, it is such a great value.

Write a review

See all 5 reviews

Features & Specs

LX 4dr Minivan features & specs
LX 4dr Minivan
3.3L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$30,000
MPG 18 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 8
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower276 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
EX 4dr Minivan features & specs
EX 4dr Minivan
3.3L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$33,300
MPG 18 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 8
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower276 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
L 4dr Minivan features & specs
L 4dr Minivan
3.3L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$27,200
MPG 18 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower276 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
SX 4dr Minivan features & specs
SX 4dr Minivan
3.3L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$41,100
MPG 18 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 8
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower276 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Kia Sedona Minivan features & specs

Safety

Our experts' favorite Sedona safety features:

Uvo eServices
Notifies emergency services with your location in the event of a crash in which the airbags deploy.
Blind-Spot Detection System
Lets you know if there's a car in your blind spot as well as if there's a car approaching when you're backing up.
Autonomous Emergency Braking
Detects if a head-on crash is imminent and applies the brakes to avoid or mitigate the crash.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover13%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Kia Sedona vs. the competition

Kia Sedona vs. Honda Odyssey

The Odyssey remains atop the minivan class for its expert combination of utility, comfort, features and innovation. While the Sedona can't go toe to toe with the Honda, it holds its own. The Sedona also gets some small details right that are absent on the Honda, such as a surround-view camera for easier parking and maneuvering.

Compare Kia Sedona & Honda Odyssey features

Kia Sedona vs. Toyota Sienna

The Sienna hasn't been fully redesigned since 2011, but there's still a lot to like. It has a strong V6 engine, a smooth ride, and plenty of standard safety features. Comparatively, the Sedona's seating is a bit more versatile and easier to deal with. And feature for feature, the Sedona offers more bang for the buck.

Compare Kia Sedona & Toyota Sienna features

Kia Sedona vs. Chrysler Pacifica

The Pacifica is another great pick for a minivan. It exhibits pleasing performance as well as unrivaled cargo-carrying flexibility thanks to its Stow 'n Go seating. The Pacifica even offers a plug-in hybrid version. The Sedona still holds an advantage when it comes to seat comfort and overall smoothness of its engine and transmission.

Compare Kia Sedona & Chrysler Pacifica features

FAQ

Is the Kia Sedona a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Sedona both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Kia Sedona fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Sedona gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Sedona has 33.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Kia Sedona. Learn more

Is the Kia Sedona reliable?

To determine whether the Kia Sedona is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Sedona. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Sedona's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Kia Sedona a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Kia Sedona is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Sedona is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Kia Sedona?

The least-expensive 2019 Kia Sedona is the 2019 Kia Sedona L 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,200.

Other versions include:

  • LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $30,000
  • EX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $33,300
  • L 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $27,200
  • SX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $41,100
Learn more

What are the different models of Kia Sedona?

If you're interested in the Kia Sedona, the next question is, which Sedona model is right for you? Sedona variants include LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A), EX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A), L 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A), and SX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A). For a full list of Sedona models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Kia Sedona

2019 Kia Sedona Minivan Overview

The 2019 Kia Sedona Minivan is offered in the following styles: LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A), EX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A), L 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A), and SX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 Kia Sedona Minivan?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Kia Sedona Minivan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Sedona Minivan 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Sedona Minivan.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Kia Sedona Minivan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Sedona Minivan featuring deep dives into trim levels including LX, EX, L, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Kia Sedona Minivan here.

