Estimated values
2019 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,368
|$41,329
|$43,741
|Clean
|$38,598
|$40,524
|$42,889
|Average
|$37,058
|$38,915
|$41,185
|Rough
|$35,518
|$37,306
|$39,481
Estimated values
2019 Acura RLX P-AWS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,410
|$36,041
|$38,048
|Clean
|$33,737
|$35,340
|$37,307
|Average
|$32,391
|$33,936
|$35,825
|Rough
|$31,045
|$32,533
|$34,343