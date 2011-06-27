Estimated values
2002 Acura RL 3.5 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,252
|$3,306
|$3,886
|Clean
|$2,000
|$2,943
|$3,459
|Average
|$1,497
|$2,216
|$2,604
|Rough
|$994
|$1,490
|$1,749
Estimated values
2002 Acura RL 3.5 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,122
|$5,196
|$6,330
|Clean
|$2,774
|$4,625
|$5,634
|Average
|$2,076
|$3,483
|$4,241
|Rough
|$1,379
|$2,341
|$2,848