Estimated values
2020 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,694
|$51,047
|$56,383
|Clean
|$46,108
|$50,398
|$55,651
|Average
|$44,937
|$49,099
|$54,189
|Rough
|$43,765
|$47,800
|$52,726
Estimated values
2020 Volvo V60 T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,534
|$34,474
|$38,076
|Clean
|$31,138
|$34,035
|$37,582
|Average
|$30,347
|$33,158
|$36,595
|Rough
|$29,556
|$32,281
|$35,607
Estimated values
2020 Volvo V60 T5 Momentum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,569
|$30,139
|$33,290
|Clean
|$27,223
|$29,756
|$32,858
|Average
|$26,531
|$28,989
|$31,994
|Rough
|$25,840
|$28,222
|$31,131
Estimated values
2020 Volvo V60 T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,534
|$34,474
|$38,076
|Clean
|$31,138
|$34,035
|$37,582
|Average
|$30,347
|$33,158
|$36,595
|Rough
|$29,556
|$32,281
|$35,607