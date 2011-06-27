Used 2005 Kia Sedona Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2005 Sedona
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,250
Starting MSRP
$20,650
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1717
Total Seating77
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/415.8 mi.277.2/415.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.19.8 gal.
Combined MPG1717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque218 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm218 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 5500 rpm195 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle41.1 ft.41.1 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesno
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesno
child seat anchorsyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
6 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
leather steering wheelyesno
simulated wood trim on doorsyesno
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
first aid kityesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesno
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesno
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesno
simulated wood trim on dashyesno
Dual vanity mirrorsnoyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyes
power door locksnoyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
trip computeryesno
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesno
Front shoulder room62.2 in.62.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesno
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.
captains chairs front seatsyesyes
4 -way power passenger seatyesno
Front hip room58.7 in.58.7 in.
clothyesyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.39.2 in.
Rear hip Room65.1 in.65.1 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room63.1 in.63.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesno
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyes
Folding rear seatbacknoyes
Measurements
Front track64.4 in.64.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity127.5 cu.ft.127.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4802 lbs.4802 lbs.
Gross weight5959 lbs.5959 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.8 cu.ft.21.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1157 lbs.1157 lbs.
Length194.1 in.194.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.6.9 in.
Height69.3 in.69.3 in.
Wheel base114.6 in.114.6 in.
Width74.6 in.74.6 in.
Rear track63.4 in.63.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Black/Silky Beige
  • Imperial Blue Metallic/Bright Platinum
  • Midnight Black/Bright Platinum
  • Sage Green Metallic/Silky Beige
  • Diamond Silver Metallic/Bright Platinum
  • Sage Green Metallic/Bright Platinum
  • Dark Green Emerald Metallic/Bright Platinum
  • Dark Green Emerald Metallic/Silky Beige
  • Ruby Red Metallic/Bright Platinum
  • Ruby Red Metallic/Silky Beige
  • Clear White/Bright Platinum
  • Imperial Blue Metallic/Silky Beige
  • Clear White/Silky Beige
  • Sage Green Metallic
  • Midnight Black
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Dark Green Emerald Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Silky Beige Metallic
  • Clear White
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyesyes
P215/70R H tiresyesyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyesyes
alloy wheelsyesno
full wheel coversnoyes
steel wheelsnoyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
