  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sedona
  4. Used 2004 Kia Sedona
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Kia Sedona Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Sedona
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,085
See Sedona Inventory
Starting MSRP
$19,975
See Sedona Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1616
Total Seating77
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,085
Starting MSRP
$19,975
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,085
Starting MSRP
$19,975
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/415.8 mi.277.2/415.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.19.8 gal.
Combined MPG1616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,085
Starting MSRP
$19,975
Torque218 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm218 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 5500 rpm195 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle41 ft.41 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,085
Starting MSRP
$19,975
2 rear headrestsyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesno
front fog/driving lightsyesno
child seat anchorsyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,085
Starting MSRP
$19,975
mast antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
6 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,085
Starting MSRP
$19,975
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
leather steering wheelyesno
simulated wood trim on doorsyesno
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
first aid kityesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
Front and rear air conditioningyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesno
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesno
simulated wood trim on dashyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,085
Starting MSRP
$19,975
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyes
power door locksnoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,085
Starting MSRP
$19,975
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
trip computeryesno
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,085
Starting MSRP
$19,975
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesno
Front shoulder room58.4 in.58.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesno
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyesno
Front hip room58.7 in.58.7 in.
clothyesyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,085
Starting MSRP
$19,975
Rear head room36.3 in.36.3 in.
Rear hip Room48.8 in.48.8 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room62.2 in.62.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyes
folding center armrestyesno
Folding rear seatbacknoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,085
Starting MSRP
$19,975
Front track64.4 in.64.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity127.5 cu.ft.127.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4802 lbs.4802 lbs.
Gross weight5959 lbs.5959 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.8 cu.ft.21.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1157 lbs.1157 lbs.
Length194.1 in.194.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.6.9 in.
Height69.3 in.69.3 in.
Wheel base114.6 in.114.6 in.
Width74.6 in.74.6 in.
Rear track63.4 in.63.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,085
Starting MSRP
$19,975
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Red/Platinum Cladding
  • Clear White/Platinum Cladding
  • Midnight Black/Platinum Cladding
  • Blue Sapphire/Silky Beige Cladding
  • Imperial Blue/Platinum Cladding
  • Dark Green Emerald/Platinum Cladding
  • Clear White/Silky Beige Cladding
  • Sage Green/Platinum Cladding
  • Diamond Silver
  • Sage Green/Silky Beige Cladding
  • Ruby Red/Silky Beige Cladding
  • Dark Green Emerald
  • Sage green
  • Silky Beige
  • Diamond Silver
  • Ruby Red
  • Clear White
  • Midnight Black
  • Imperial Blue
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,085
Starting MSRP
$19,975
All season tiresyesyes
P215/70R H tiresyesyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyesyes
alloy wheelsyesno
full wheel coversnoyes
steel wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,085
Starting MSRP
$19,975
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,085
Starting MSRP
$19,975
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Sedona InventorySee Sedona Inventory

Related Used 2004 Kia Sedona info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles