Used 2003 Kia Sedona Minivan Consumer Reviews
I Like This Van!
We bought our 2003 Kia Sedona last year. The previous owners (original owners) hardly drove it. The van only had 75K miles on it. We have put on 26K in one year! The car has been great for us. It's been all over the place because my husband travels a lot for work. It gets good highway gas mileage. We live in a rural area so it isn't so great for going from town to town. We haven't had any major issues at all. We are taking it in for general maintenance expected at 100K. Plugs, wires, etc. because it is running rough, but with the way we drive that's to be expected. I love the V6 - it really goes! I love this mini-van!
2002 sedona
worth the $10,000.00 savings over the big 3 with the same equipment.will keep till the warranty expires.
I Dislike This Van
I do not like this van. It looks pretty. That is about the only good thing I can say. I am on disability. I have to have a realiable transportation. This van is not. The air in the back does not work. Both of the rear door handles have broken off. I called the dealer and it will cost almost $500 dollars for me to have them replaced. The shade is missing from the sunroof. Not including labor, $500. This is just to high cost repairs for a disabled person. When I buy another van or car, I will NEVER buy another kia. I have heard so many good things about this line. I have been very disappointed.
BUYER BEWARE!!!
Despite spotty reviews, we bought our van in 2005 because of the safety ratings. I now feel sick that we wasted so much money on this vehicle! I drive very little so the mileage is still low and we kept up on maintenance. Despite that the power steering has had ongoing issues, no air conditioning, the power accessories don't work, the electrical system has issues, the drivers side window leaks, one exterior door handle doesn't work,the cheap foil covering the inside handles flake off and cut our fingers, and the transmission is now going out. Once we were driving and parts from the inside wheel started falling out and bouncing down the road. We have wasted thousands in repairs. Do not buy!
Piece Of Junk
This van is a complete piece of garbage! I have my 2003 for 3 years and cannot rely on it at all! The 3.5 liter V6 is quite possibly the worst engine ever made. Do Not Buy
