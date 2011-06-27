2019 Kia Rio Sedan Consumer Reviews
New Kia Lover!
My 2019 Kia Rio LX is my first Kia and I adore it. It’s so fun to drive; it feels surprisingly sporty and nimble and the steering is a dream. The interior looks much more expensive than you might expect and the seating is very comfortable. The headroom in the back is much better than similarly-sized cars. I love the backup camera (and that it came standard!) and the touchscreen which is very easy to use. Best of all, the gas mileage is phenomenal! I’ve been getting at minimum 40 mpg with a mix of city and highway driving (up to 55 mpg with pure highway driving!!). I may be a Kia owner for life now thanks to this car. Just as a fun fact, the car I had before this was a BMW 328.... EDIT: Over a year later, I still adore this car. I’ve had no issues with it and I still enjoy driving it a lot! Kia has definitely won me over.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
First kia
This is the first time I've had a Kia or even thought about getting one and for the price it was a great choice I got the s model and so far I love it drives smooth the sound is good and the gas mpg at one point I had it up to 40 not bad seeing as the dealership told me it only got 31 mpg
New Kia Rio owner
Had the car for over 8500 miles on it now drove it over numerous States and even across the blue ridge mountain parkway overall average is still 38 miles plus a gallon car runs fantastic has plenty of power on the highway and has given me no problems whatsoever
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Pleasantly surprised!
Up until now i hadn’t heard much about Kia brand cars at all, good or bad. I don’t know anyone that owns one. But after searching for a new car after an unfortunate hit and run in my (lemon) Ford Focus I found a Rio. BEAUTIFUL interior. Extremely comfortable bucket seats and responsive acceleration. So far, I’ve been able to maintain a range of 41.7 miles to the gallon for about 10 miles. Wow. The technology though is what really finalized the sale for me. It has a crystal clear back up camera on a large touch screen computer. It’s like a built in iPad mini. Kia has really stepped it up! Love my Rio.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
My new Kia
This is my 3rd new Kia. All have been white. This one did not disappoint.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Rio
Related 2019 Kia Rio Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020