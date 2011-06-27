2019 Kia Rio Sedan Consumer Reviews

New Kia Lover! Beth R , 04/08/2019 LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) 40 of 41 people found this review helpful My 2019 Kia Rio LX is my first Kia and I adore it. It’s so fun to drive; it feels surprisingly sporty and nimble and the steering is a dream. The interior looks much more expensive than you might expect and the seating is very comfortable. The headroom in the back is much better than similarly-sized cars. I love the backup camera (and that it came standard!) and the touchscreen which is very easy to use. Best of all, the gas mileage is phenomenal! I’ve been getting at minimum 40 mpg with a mix of city and highway driving (up to 55 mpg with pure highway driving!!). I may be a Kia owner for life now thanks to this car. Just as a fun fact, the car I had before this was a BMW 328.... EDIT: Over a year later, I still adore this car. I’ve had no issues with it and I still enjoy driving it a lot! Kia has definitely won me over. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

First kia Will , 09/10/2019 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is the first time I've had a Kia or even thought about getting one and for the price it was a great choice I got the s model and so far I love it drives smooth the sound is good and the gas mpg at one point I had it up to 40 not bad seeing as the dealership told me it only got 31 mpg

New Kia Rio owner Mike C , 09/02/2019 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful Had the car for over 8500 miles on it now drove it over numerous States and even across the blue ridge mountain parkway overall average is still 38 miles plus a gallon car runs fantastic has plenty of power on the highway and has given me no problems whatsoever Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Pleasantly surprised! ChrisMichael , 06/04/2020 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Up until now i hadn't heard much about Kia brand cars at all, good or bad. I don't know anyone that owns one. But after searching for a new car after an unfortunate hit and run in my (lemon) Ford Focus I found a Rio. BEAUTIFUL interior. Extremely comfortable bucket seats and responsive acceleration. So far, I've been able to maintain a range of 41.7 miles to the gallon for about 10 miles. Wow. The technology though is what really finalized the sale for me. It has a crystal clear back up camera on a large touch screen computer. It's like a built in iPad mini. Kia has really stepped it up! Love my Rio. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value