2019 Kia Rio Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Rio Sedan
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,214*
Total Cash Price
$16,345
LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,798*
Total Cash Price
$16,672
Rio Hatchback
S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,023*
Total Cash Price
$22,393
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Rio Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$760
|$787
|$814
|$843
|$872
|$4,076
|Maintenance
|$515
|$678
|$623
|$1,084
|$1,587
|$4,487
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$646
|$646
|Taxes & Fees
|$700
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$864
|Financing
|$879
|$707
|$523
|$328
|$118
|$2,555
|Depreciation
|$5,479
|$1,419
|$1,343
|$1,575
|$1,492
|$11,308
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,327
|$4,656
|$4,399
|$4,957
|$5,875
|$29,214
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Rio Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$775
|$803
|$830
|$860
|$889
|$4,158
|Maintenance
|$525
|$692
|$635
|$1,106
|$1,619
|$4,577
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$659
|$659
|Taxes & Fees
|$714
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$881
|Financing
|$897
|$721
|$533
|$335
|$120
|$2,606
|Depreciation
|$5,589
|$1,447
|$1,370
|$1,607
|$1,522
|$11,534
|Fuel
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$5,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,514
|$4,749
|$4,487
|$5,056
|$5,993
|$29,798
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Rio Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,041
|$1,078
|$1,115
|$1,155
|$1,195
|$5,584
|Maintenance
|$706
|$929
|$854
|$1,485
|$2,174
|$6,147
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$885
|$885
|Taxes & Fees
|$959
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,184
|Financing
|$1,204
|$969
|$717
|$449
|$162
|$3,500
|Depreciation
|$7,506
|$1,944
|$1,840
|$2,158
|$2,044
|$15,492
|Fuel
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$7,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,778
|$6,379
|$6,027
|$6,791
|$8,049
|$40,023
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Rio
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Kia Rio in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2019 Kia Rio info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Optima Hybrid
- Kia Sorento 2020
- 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2019 Optima Plug-In Hybrid
- 2019 Kia K900
- 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid
- 2019 Kia Niro EV
- Kia Soul EV 2019
- Kia Soul 2020
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Cruze
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- Audi A3 2019
- 2019 Corolla
- 2019 Hyundai Sonata
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 5 Series