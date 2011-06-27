Used 2013 Kia Rio Sedan Consumer Reviews
Excellent value!
I bought my Kia Rio LX Sedan brand new in 2013 for about $15,000. I have the automatic transmission and also added the "Power Package" (Power Windows and Power Door Locks with keyless remote). The car has been absolutely great! I commute 100 miles per day, mostly on the Interstate. In 3 years time, I put more than 65,000 miles on the car. I have had zero issues, no repairs, no recalls. I change the oil every 5,000 miles and that is the only time I see the dealer. For a small car like the Rio, I am really impressed how comfortable it is on the Interstate. My cruising speed is usually around 85 MPH and tire noise, engine noise and wind noise are very low. No rattles or squeaks inside the cabin either. Car manufacturers do not make big profits on sub-compact cars and as a result most of them not only make the cars small, they also make them cheap (save money on sound insulation, thin glass, etc.). Not the case with this Rio! My average gas mileage is about 37 MPG and I am sporty driver. I must say my commute is 90% Interstate. City driving definitely requires more gas. You can actually get 40 MPG on the Highway if you stick to the 75 MPH speed limit and don't drive with a heavy right foot. I never use the "eco" button. Just makes the car sluggish. Compared to other small cars, this Rio is nicely equipped. It has a relatively large wheelbase, which means it is pretty stable on the Interstate. If you push it over 100 MPH, stability suffers a bit but by that time you are also going way over the speed limit (unless you live in Germany). No other reviewer has mentioned this, but the Rio also has excellent brakes. It does not have cheap drum brakes in the rear like most competitors. Instead, it has discs all around. Stopping power is awesome. I did not pay the extra money for the EX version, but instead I got the accessories I wanted on Ebay and installed them myself (i.e. fog lights, chrome grille, mudguards). I even put a trailer hitch on it, so I can use a bike carrier. The Rio does not come with a spare tire, only a compressor and tire repair kit/foam. So I bought the spare tire kit as well. One of the features the LX did not have, was cruise control. However, the computer in the car already has the cruise control software and the throttle is "fly by wire". So all you need to do is buy an EX-steering wheel and install it in your LX...and that gives you the cruise control buttons! I plan to keep the Rio for many more years. It is nice to know that the engine is using a timing chain, so you don't have to worry about a belt that needs to be replaced every 60,000 miles. The transmission is a "sealed unit" and according to the manual, you do not have to replace the transmission fluid...ever. I'm not sure if I believe that, and my dealer recommends changing the fluid at 90,000 miles. I will probably do that. The automatic transmission is actually pretty smooth and quick. I use it in "manual/sport mode" all the time, so I can determine my own shift points. The engine is impressively powerful for just a 1.6 liter 4-cylinder. It does not make it a sports car, but the Rio does not weigh much and if you are willing to rev the engine a bit it is pretty quick! The last thing I want to say is that the styling of the Rio is best in class. I know taste is personal, but many sub-compact cars are just ugly. Go look at a Tpyota Yaris, or Nissan Versa, Ford Fiesta, etc... the proportions just don't look "right". The Rio on the other hand is really a good looking car! Overall I am very impressed with this little car. It is great value for money! Oh, and it has a 10-year 100,000 mile warranty (but you will probably never need it).
great value for your money and needs
great car for regular commuters (work, school, etc). We needed a car for daily job commute. Hence fuel economy, safety, warranty, powerful engine and few tech features were on our list. My car is mostly on highways; even in downtown Chicago this is fun to ride. We didn't emphasize on interiors that much bcoz this is a commuting car! Our car is almost 100k miles now, and we are glad for the decision we made. We had compared to Elantra, Civic, Camry, Corolla, Sonic, Cruize and Focus; but selected this for its price, safety ratings, fuel and warranty.
Great Car
I never used to like kia cars but when I saw the kia rio I was hooked. I average about 31mpg on the street. The car is very comfortable. The controls are very easy to reach and the interior design is very very nice. Materials used on the inside dont feel cheap. As many people say that kia uses super cheap parts. The engine is strong and has good lift. ( I say this statement based on its class, small compact sedan) Outside noise is minimal. Overall this is a GREAT buy. Especially the warranty that kia gives. you'll never have to worry about the engine or transmission for 10 yrs or 100,000 miles. I got my rio lx for $15,500 with the power package plus an additional $500 off with kia finance.
Really Like Car
Excellent car for the money. Gas mileage is as advertized. Combined miles of city and highway for me is 36 to 37 mpg. Highest mileage so far was 45.8 and on a combined trip of 450 miles it was 42.8. Worst mileage so far was 34.5. and we have 3200 miles on car so far. Very quiet car with smooth transmission and peppy engine. In LX you don't get cruise control and I miss that. have the power option for door locks and windows.
Great Little Car!
I bought my 2013 Kia Rio LX sedan about 6 months ago, and I couldn't be happier. I live in Los Angeles and spend a lot of time in my car. I wanted wanted something stylish, reliable, and economical with enough pep to get up to highway speed quickly and my Kia Rio delivers on all counts. Plus it's a lot of fun to drive... I love it!
