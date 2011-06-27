  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Rio
  4. Used 2006 Kia Rio
  5. Used 2006 Kia Rio Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2006 Kia Rio Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Rio
5(70%)4(15%)3(10%)2(5%)1(0%)
4.5
20 reviews
Write a review
See all Rios for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,115 - $2,184
Used Rio for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

sweet, silent, smooth

kia jerry, 06/22/2006
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

What a car for $15,000 dollars with performance package and floor mats. I think I died and went to heaven! Even quiet and stable on highway with cross winds. Haven't found anything I would change yet, except it could use ten more ponies. Such a joy to look at and drive. On-line reviews led me to this car. When I drove by my dealer and saw this beautiful sunset orange SX facing me, I knew I had to have it. Of course the fantastic warranty was another selling point. Lack of cruise was not an issue for me.

Report Abuse

Killed one, going on another!

adoom, 01/06/2014
18 of 20 people found this review helpful

I had a used 2006 Rio5 for a short bit before getting t-boned in a winter storm. The offender was a dodge caravan making an illegal left turn. The Rio took the hit well, with little damage to me...but the car was a write-off. After much searching for a new car, I ended up buying the exact same model. The Rio5 is great on gas, the 5sp is peppy enough to be fun. The spare tire cover is crap, I recommend buying a piece of plywood to cover it. The balljoints in the 3 kia rio5's that I have driven have all needed replacing.

Report Abuse

best fuel efficient, reliable car

euroboy, 04/21/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My 2006 rio5 has already 385,000 km on it and is still running perfectly. It's my second rio, I drive it for a living, and I love the car, I cannot say a bad word about it, it never gave me any problems at all. The only thing I fixed so far are: ball joints, wheel bearings, tie rods (rough country roads) & fuel purge valve (filthy north American gasoline) buy the car new, maintain it well, don't drive it like a maniac (I. E. Floor the gas pedal), change oil every 5000 km, timing belt every 100,000, put premium fuel in it and she will never fail you! To the guy whose rio stalls & overheats on the hwy: go buy a tank!

Report Abuse

Wish it was stronger but a overall good

OLDSCHOOLDEVIL, 08/25/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I'll tell you I'm hard and neglectful on cars and this Rio has kept up. I didnt give it a oil change for 15000 miles and it started and drove like a champ. I have had small problems (eats through tires and brakes wear.) Not to confy. I drove from California to Texas and I'll say I'm young and those seats i cant stand to sit in them for more than a hour. Decent on gas. I'd recommend this car to young kids that are neglectful and need a good car to get them by. Nothing fancy. I do like the strong speaker system.

Report Abuse

pleased with this car

petevt, 03/14/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Nearing 79,000 miles, all driving done in and around the mountains of southern vt. Except for 5k oil changes and regular service, the only work I've needed is a wheel bearing, fuel tank purge solenoid and air bag wiring clip (all covered under waranty). Put 4 good studded snows on this car and you'll go anywhere. 34-35 miles per gallon, I've hit 39 on the highway, driving at 60-65 miles per hour

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Rios for sale

Related Used 2006 Kia Rio Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles