Used 2006 Kia Rio Wagon Consumer Reviews

sweet, silent, smooth kia jerry , 06/22/2006 12 of 12 people found this review helpful What a car for $15,000 dollars with performance package and floor mats. I think I died and went to heaven! Even quiet and stable on highway with cross winds. Haven't found anything I would change yet, except it could use ten more ponies. Such a joy to look at and drive. On-line reviews led me to this car. When I drove by my dealer and saw this beautiful sunset orange SX facing me, I knew I had to have it. Of course the fantastic warranty was another selling point. Lack of cruise was not an issue for me. Report Abuse

Killed one, going on another! adoom , 01/06/2014 18 of 20 people found this review helpful I had a used 2006 Rio5 for a short bit before getting t-boned in a winter storm. The offender was a dodge caravan making an illegal left turn. The Rio took the hit well, with little damage to me...but the car was a write-off. After much searching for a new car, I ended up buying the exact same model. The Rio5 is great on gas, the 5sp is peppy enough to be fun. The spare tire cover is crap, I recommend buying a piece of plywood to cover it. The balljoints in the 3 kia rio5's that I have driven have all needed replacing. Report Abuse

best fuel efficient, reliable car euroboy , 04/21/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My 2006 rio5 has already 385,000 km on it and is still running perfectly. It's my second rio, I drive it for a living, and I love the car, I cannot say a bad word about it, it never gave me any problems at all. The only thing I fixed so far are: ball joints, wheel bearings, tie rods (rough country roads) & fuel purge valve (filthy north American gasoline) buy the car new, maintain it well, don't drive it like a maniac (I. E. Floor the gas pedal), change oil every 5000 km, timing belt every 100,000, put premium fuel in it and she will never fail you! To the guy whose rio stalls & overheats on the hwy: go buy a tank! Report Abuse

Wish it was stronger but a overall good OLDSCHOOLDEVIL , 08/25/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I'll tell you I'm hard and neglectful on cars and this Rio has kept up. I didnt give it a oil change for 15000 miles and it started and drove like a champ. I have had small problems (eats through tires and brakes wear.) Not to confy. I drove from California to Texas and I'll say I'm young and those seats i cant stand to sit in them for more than a hour. Decent on gas. I'd recommend this car to young kids that are neglectful and need a good car to get them by. Nothing fancy. I do like the strong speaker system. Report Abuse