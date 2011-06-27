Used 2002 Kia Rio Wagon Consumer Reviews
trouble free miles
Everytime I get asked about the car i have said this. Bought her new with zero dealer add ons. Starting at 40K and today I'd say "got 207K trouble free miles" Check engine light has been working for 11 yrs. Gotta ignore it, it rearly goes off. I am lazy but do the oil changes religiously & read the review warning about timing belts. Got that at 149,000. At 200,000 got front wheel bearings & someother stuff there for $700. Hatch latch broke, using a bunge cord. If you dont like yours I will buy it :) update: sold car at 227K to a mechanic who replaced the original but just blown alternator and somehow the hatch latch ( bunge cord looked tacky) who resold it but I bought a 2014 Kia Rio and were at 44K now with no troubles
Good Vehicle for it's Price
The car is excellent in any weather and proved to be reliable transportation. I would buy another Kia. The gasoline mileage in town and on the highway would average 25 to 28 mpg. My highest maintenance cost was at 60,000 miles which I have completed. Without the air conditioner on, the car has excellent pick up speed for highway entering and exiting.
R E L I A B L E ! ! ! Exactly what I needed.
Sure, I would like something prettier, flashier. And navigating traffic would be easier and more fun with a little more acceleration power. But for me, getting there is more important than how cool I look on the way. This car has NEVER broken down. Never left me stranded. Worry free, problem free, low maint. Oil service every 5k miles. Replace timing belt every 60k miles. It's survived multiple curbs and medians with just a quick alignment and/or new rim. Clutch cable strand snapped at about 58k miles. Felt a pop in the stick and the sudden subtle clutch pedal and shift resistance change when the remaining strands stretched (Only needed a $35-40 part but idiots at Kia replaced entire clutch- everything EXCEPT the frayed cable!) Btw, AWESOME WARRANTY! 5yr/60k bumper to bumper. 10yr/100k powertrain. Priced around $14k- my actual cost was closer to $30k (5yr 22%) but I still count it among my top 5 smartest buys (or luckiest). PS. It falls a distant 2nd place to my 69 toyota celica fastback. Paid $3k used w/120k mi. It's 2nd 100k Just as- if not more- reliable and low maint than the Kia's 1st 100k for only 1/10th the actual cost of the Kia. Traded it for daycare just over 200k miles. It was sold one more time just under 300k miles before I lost track of it.
Miss my wagon
We bought a Kia Rio Cinco back in June of 2007, we bought it for one reason, gas mileage. It replaced a 94 Cadillac Deville, (15 mpg). This Rio would get 32 mpg city every time, and only one trip on the highway we got 37 mpg! Going 70-75 mpg (no cruise). Loved this car. We had only trouble with it, and that was when I was driving, the rear right wheel locked up, as if the emergency brake had been applied to just the wheel. But what actually happened was that the rod that makes the wheel turn, was so rusted it collapsed. We would still have this car today if some idiot didn't run through a red light and total it. Tough car, I wasn't killed.
2002 Rio Wagon
I just purchased a Cinco wagon in January with 106,000 miles on it. It was in excellent condition and I hoped to get a reliable car that was cheap to drive and maintain. I had an older Buick that had cost me a fortune and the engine was knocking so bad I was afraid it was going to throw a rod in my driveway. So far this Kia has been reliable except for the check engine light coming on abut five times now. First it was the O2 sensors that had already been changed out but I had to get another one anyway and then it was the gas cap. Now it came on again and I have no idea what it is this time. The car is noisy and has little power with the AC running.
