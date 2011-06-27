2020 Kia Optima Sedan Consumer Reviews

Cliff , 12/03/2019 LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

My previous car was a Mazda CX-5 my lease ended and I was looking for a vehicle that was not as harsh on the road as the Mazda and still had the space. I knew that I was not going to get another Mazda because of the ride quality and the I also wanted to get my payments down. So i started my research and saw that the optima had more than exceptional ride quality. I was hesitant to go from a SUV back to a sedan but I thought, you know what let me just check it out and see. I went to my nearest KIA dealer and I test drove a Black 2020 KIA Optima LX/FE (FE is an LX but just means Fuel Efficiency). I was taken back by 1) How big the vehicle is. I am 6'0 and I had so much room in the front and I left my seating position to see how much I had behind me and I fit perfectly in the back and had so much knee room this had more interior room than my CX-5 with the exception of cargo room. 2) The standard features on an LX model is insane Blind spot monitoring, Lane assist, 8 inch display with android auto or apple car play, decent stereo, and auto headlights. very impressive. and finally the ride quality. it rides so smooth absorbs most road imperfections. the only con I found so far is that it is slightly quieter than the CX-5 it is still plenty loud especially on the highway. I found that wind noise can get a little intrusive when you are going speeds higher than 65MPH. With that being said Kia really has don a tremendous job with their vehicles. This is my second Kia Optima. the first being a 2007 Optima LX and this 2020 being my second. Its literally night and day. I enjoyed my 07 Optima but it was a bland car nothing to be proud of. something from point a to point B. But this 2020 Model is just amazing. It looks great really feels like a premium car. the materials are high quality. I am truly happy with my recent purchase and I highly recommend this car to anyone looking for a great midsized sedan for a good value.