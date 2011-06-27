  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Optima
  4. Used 2018 Kia Optima
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Kia Optima S Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Optima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,600
See Optima Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,600
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425.5/592.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,600
Torque178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,600
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,600
Panoramic Sport Packageyes
S 18" Alloy Wheels Packageyes
Panoramic Sunroof Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,600
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,600
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,600
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,600
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Door Sill Appliqueyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,600
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,600
leatherette/clothyes
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room45.5 in.
Front hip room56.0 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,600
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,600
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Snow White Pearl Paintyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Cargo Hookyes
Paint Protection Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,600
Length191.1 in.
Curb weight3362 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume120.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,600
Exterior Colors
  • Aurora Black Pearl
  • Remington Red
  • Silky Silver
  • Ebony Black
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Horizon Blue
  • Platinum Graphite
Interior Colors
  • Black Leatherette/Cloth, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,600
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,600
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Optima Inventory

Related Used 2018 Kia Optima S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles