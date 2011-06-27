  1. Home
Used 2017 Kia Optima Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Optima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,200
Starting MSRP
$25,440
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG282825
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/34 mpg24/34 mpg22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)444.0/629.0 mi.444.0/629.0 mi.407.0/573.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG282825
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm260 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.0 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm185 hp @ 6000 rpm245 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.35.8 ft.35.8 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
daytime running lightsnoyesyes
engine immobilizernoyesyes
post-collision safety systemnoyesyes
pre-collision safety systemnonoyes
self-leveling headlightsnonoyes
emergency braking preparationnonoyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
adaptive headlightsnonoyes
LED headlampnonoyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemnonoyes
Packages
Driver Convenience Packageyesnono
Convenience Plus Packageyesnono
Convenience Packageyesnono
Premium Plus Packagenoyesno
Premium Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesno
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
harman/kardon premium brand speakersnonoyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radiononoyes
630 watts stereo outputnonoyes
10 total speakersnonoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemnonoyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)nonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyesnono
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesno
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesno
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
keyless ignitionnoyesyes
Climate controlnoyesyes
Cargo floor matsnoyesyes
heated steering wheelnoyesyes
adaptive cruise controlnonoyes
rear parking sensorsnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
front, side, and rear view cameranonoyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesnono
remote keyless power door locksyesnono
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
hands-free entrynoyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnoyesyes
Interior Options
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyesyesno
Door Sill Appliqueyesyesno
Carpeted Floor Matsyesnono
Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Cargo Matyesyesyes
Instrumentation
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.58.1 in.58.1 in.
Front leg room45.5 in.45.5 in.45.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front hip room56.0 in.56.0 in.56.0 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
clothyesnono
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesyes
leathernoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
premium leathernonoyes
ventilated driver seatnonoyes
ventilated passenger seatnonoyes
8 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.56.0 in.56.0 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.35.6 in.35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.56.4 in.56.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsnoyesyes
multi-level heatingnonoyes
Exterior Options
Mud Guardsyesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyesyes
Snow White Pearl Paintyesyesno
Cargo Hookyesyesyes
Aurora Black Pearl Paintyesnono
Paint Protection Packageyesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinknoyesyes
SXL Aubergine Nappa Leather Interiornonoyes
SXL Black Nappa Leather Interiornonoyes
SXL Ivory Nappa Leather Interiornonoyes
Measurements
Length191.1 in.191.1 in.191.1 in.
Curb weight3219 lbs.3362 lbs.3594 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.5.3 in.5.3 in.
Height57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
EPA interior volume120.7 cu.ft.120.7 cu.ft.120.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.4 in.110.4 in.110.4 in.
Width73.2 in.73.2 in.73.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Horizon Blue
  • Sangria
  • Ebony Black
  • Silky Silver
  • Sparkling Silver
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Aurora Black Pearl
  • Titanium Silver
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Horizon Blue
  • Sangria
  • Ebony Black
  • Sparkling Silver
  • Titanium Silver
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Horizon Blue
  • Sangria
  • Ebony Black
  • Titanium Silver
  • Snow White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black Cloth, cloth
  • Beige Cloth, cloth
  • Beige Leather, leather
  • Gray Leather, leather
  • Black Leather, leather
  • Black Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • Aubergine Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • Ivory Nappa Leather, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
P205/65R H tiresyesnono
All season tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesno
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesnono
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
P215/55R V tiresnoyesno
inside mounted spare tirenonoyes
chrome alloy wheelsnonoyes
temporary spare tirenonoyes
P235/45R V tiresnonoyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
