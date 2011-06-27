Used 2017 Kia Optima Features & Specs
|Overview
See Optima Inventory
Starting MSRP
$22,200
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|28
|28
|25
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,200
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,200
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/34 mpg
|24/34 mpg
|22/31 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|444.0/629.0 mi.
|444.0/629.0 mi.
|407.0/573.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|28
|28
|25
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,200
|Torque
|178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|260 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|2.4 l
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|185 hp @ 6000 rpm
|185 hp @ 6000 rpm
|245 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.8 ft.
|35.8 ft.
|35.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,200
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|no
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|no
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|no
|yes
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|no
|no
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|no
|no
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|no
|no
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|no
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|no
|no
|yes
|LED headlamp
|no
|no
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,200
|Driver Convenience Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Convenience Plus Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Convenience Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Premium Plus Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Premium Package
|no
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,200
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|no
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|no
|no
|yes
|630 watts stereo output
|no
|no
|yes
|10 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|no
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand stereo system
|no
|no
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,200
|Air conditioning
|yes
|no
|no
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|no
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|no
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|yes
|yes
|Cargo floor mats
|no
|yes
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|no
|no
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|no
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|no
|no
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,200
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|no
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|no
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|hands-free entry
|no
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|no
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,200
|Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelink
|yes
|yes
|no
|Door Sill Applique
|yes
|yes
|no
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|yes
|no
|no
|Cargo Tray
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Mat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,200
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|no
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,200
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|no
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.1 in.
|58.1 in.
|58.1 in.
|Front leg room
|45.5 in.
|45.5 in.
|45.5 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|no
|Front hip room
|56.0 in.
|56.0 in.
|56.0 in.
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|no
|cloth
|yes
|no
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|premium leather
|no
|no
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,200
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.0 in.
|56.0 in.
|56.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.6 in.
|35.6 in.
|35.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.4 in.
|56.4 in.
|56.4 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|no
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating
|no
|no
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,200
|Mud Guards
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Bumper Applique
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Snow White Pearl Paint
|yes
|yes
|no
|Cargo Hook
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Aurora Black Pearl Paint
|yes
|no
|no
|Paint Protection Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelink
|no
|yes
|yes
|SXL Aubergine Nappa Leather Interior
|no
|no
|yes
|SXL Black Nappa Leather Interior
|no
|no
|yes
|SXL Ivory Nappa Leather Interior
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,200
|Length
|191.1 in.
|191.1 in.
|191.1 in.
|Curb weight
|3219 lbs.
|3362 lbs.
|3594 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.9 cu.ft.
|15.9 cu.ft.
|15.9 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.3 in.
|5.3 in.
|5.3 in.
|Height
|57.7 in.
|57.7 in.
|57.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|120.7 cu.ft.
|120.7 cu.ft.
|120.7 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|110.4 in.
|110.4 in.
|110.4 in.
|Width
|73.2 in.
|73.2 in.
|73.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,200
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,200
|P205/65R H tires
|yes
|no
|no
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|P215/55R V tires
|no
|yes
|no
|inside mounted spare tire
|no
|no
|yes
|chrome alloy wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|no
|no
|yes
|P235/45R V tires
|no
|no
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Optima
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,200
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,200
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related Used 2017 Kia Optima info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Optima Hybrid
- Kia Sorento 2020
- 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2019 Optima Plug-In Hybrid
- 2019 Kia K900
- 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid
- 2019 Kia Niro EV
- Kia Soul EV 2019
- Kia Soul 2020