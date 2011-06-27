  1. Home
Used 2014 Kia Optima Hybrid Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 Optima
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
List Price Range
$9,995 - $10,200
Used Optima for Sale
Select your model:
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A SPORTY LUXURY CAR

Anna Hill, 06/22/2016
EX Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

If you are looking for a vehicle with all the bells & whistles PLUS a sporty feel & exterior profile....this is the car for you! Once you test drive it you will be in love with it. Heated & cooled front seats are a wonderful feature for Texas weather. Never owned a hybrid before & Kia made me a believer. I will continue to own hybrid vehicles in the future.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Good bang for your buck vehicle!

J Herring, 06/03/2017
EX Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

Bought this vehicle with only 24000 miles on it and in excellent condition. Very pleased with it so far. The original Kumho tires on it are going to have to be replaced soon. It has everything except a sunroof and traffic assist. Getting 36 mpg in town and 39 mpg highway-great for a vehicle this size. The only complaint is that the front passenger seat is TOO LOW! Why Kia???

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
