Used 2014 Kia Optima Hybrid Consumer Reviews

If you are looking for a vehicle with all the bells & whistles PLUS a sporty feel & exterior profile....this is the car for you! Once you test drive it you will be in love with it. Heated & cooled front seats are a wonderful feature for Texas weather. Never owned a hybrid before & Kia made me a believer. I will continue to own hybrid vehicles in the future.

J Herring , 06/03/2017 EX Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)

3 of 4 people found this review helpful

Bought this vehicle with only 24000 miles on it and in excellent condition. Very pleased with it so far. The original Kumho tires on it are going to have to be replaced soon. It has everything except a sunroof and traffic assist. Getting 36 mpg in town and 39 mpg highway-great for a vehicle this size. The only complaint is that the front passenger seat is TOO LOW! Why Kia???