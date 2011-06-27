Used 2012 Kia Optima Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Transmission went out at 60,400 miles!
We've have had this car since new, and didn't have any issues until it was out of manufacturers warranty. While driving approximately 55mph the vehicle went into "limp mode" and told us to "pull over and safely exit the vehicle" (this was displayed on the dash). If I tried to put it in drive it would make a very hard jump, and would not accelerate. Upon contacting Kia I was told that there was no road side assistance because our car was out of warranty. So we loaded the vehicle up on my parents flat bed and hauled it to the dealership it was purchased from in Ocala, Fl (we were in Jax, Fl and insurance wouldn't transport it that far). Thank God for the extended warranty! Because after sitting in the dealership for over two weeks while they were "waiting to hear back from Korea, because we've never seen this problem" the car needed a new transmission and new electric motor. If we wouldn't have had the extended warranty I would have set the damn thing on fire because I can't imagine what the cost of that was (our repair bill did not give a price). On top of the transmission and electronic motor going out, the buttons to change the station on the steering wheel do not work properly, and the steering wheel itself is peeling apart. Front air damn fell off going down the road. According to Kia it was because my wife couldn't park, but I think it was never put on properly. Steering wheel makes a clicking noise if you barely turn it while the vehicle is stopped. I'm sure it will break while we're on the highway. Fit and finish are decent but the car does not live up to its price tag or its estimated fuel economy. Our warranty goes out at 100k so at that time we'll trade it in for $1,500 and put that towards a Honda.
Optima Hybrid Great Value all Around
I chose the KIA Optima Hybrid because these were the hybrids dealers were willing to negotiate lower and KIA offered additional incentives. From what I understood, it was the same system as the Sonata. 2010s KIA seems to be the great deal like their cousins unknown cousins were in the early 2000s. I am learning the car. Mostly, I keep it in cruise control as the EVO best monitors the performance. This works well. If you drive in EVO on your own, their is slight hesitation (why I gave it 4). EVO off and you feel the 200 HP and it moves without hesitation!! Lots of room, quiet, smooth ride, panoramic sunroof has wind shield. Tons of features. Handles well.
Kia Hybrid Premium was a great find
What a find! It's a bettery hybrid than the Camry and had more features for the same price as the Sonata. Lithium Polymer battery provides extra power during hard acceleration. The transition from EV battery mode to engine power was smooth unlike in the Sonata or the reviews. My guess is they tweaked the software. Not as sporty as a smaller car or a Mazda, but much better than other hybrids. Though it's a hybrid, it feels like a normal fully equiped car except for the quietness and good MPG.
So far so good...
Great car and great value. First 1000 miles ok. Only complaint would be the seats. Dude...you might as well be seating on a park bench. Other than that, this vehicle has all the features of any other luxury car. We'll just have to see how it stands up over time.
Do Not Buy, stick with Toyota
I bought this car to Have the Benefits of the Hybrid, but I also liked and preferred the sporty style over the Camry ( have been a Toyota guy and got off that wagon to get a sporty, more fuel efficient Hybrid....I have regretted it ever since). As far as I know, 2012 was the first year Kia did the Hybrid, and with anything new, there are going to be flaws. I should have done more research prior. I bought this 2012 Hybrid with 64,000 miles. Before I even got my plates, the transmission started skipping. I took it to the dealer here in SLC, UT and the dealer could not diagnose the problem for 3 days. You would think something this messed up would not be blamed on the driver - especially at only 66,000 miles. The dealer had to call the main factory in CA, and after a few more days it was determined that the transmission was messed up due to the fact that it was a Hybrid, it was not engaging correctly with the engine. This was a $3500 fix. Here is where it would be nice for a manufacturer to step up, admit their flaws and faults and fix the problem - not charging the consumer. Too many times manufactures try to duplicate their competition and in so doing have to figure out the kinks and problems - like every manufacturer does...the problem here is Kia expects the consumers to not only tell them what is wrong (by bringing the car into the dealer to get fixed), but they expect the consumer to pay for it as well. Kia is basically getting their research paid for by consumers so that the next year they can fix the flaws and have a better car...this seems messed up and backwards to me. I would have been loyal for life if Kia would have accepted responsibility and resolved the issue. They need to have a recall on the transmissions for the 2012 Hybrids, but unless something kills someone in today's society, no one admits to anything. Again, I should have done more research, I thought that I would not have any problems with a car that only had 66,000 miles. I will never own or trust Kia again, I will stick to Toyota.
