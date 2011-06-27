  1. Home
Used 2018 Kia Optima Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Optima Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,995
See Optima Hybrid Inventory
Starting MSRP
$30,990
See Optima Hybrid Inventory
Engine TypeHybridHybrid
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG4242
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$30,990
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$30,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)39/46 mpg39/46 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)620.1/731.4 mi.620.1/731.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG4242
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$30,990
Torque271 lb-ft @ 1770 rpm271 lb-ft @ 1770 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower192 hp @ 6000 rpm192 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.35.8 ft.
Valves1616
direct injectionyesyes
Base engine typeHybridHybrid
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$30,990
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
daytime running lightsnoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$30,990
Hybrid Convenience Packageyesno
Technology Packagenoyes
White Interior Packagenoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$30,990
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesno
USB connectionyesyes
6 total speakersyesno
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radionoyes
630 watts stereo outputnoyes
10 total speakersnoyes
1 subwoofer(s)noyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemnoyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)noyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$30,990
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
cooled storage compartmentyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
electric power steeringyesyes
rear view camerayesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
front seatback storagenoyes
heated steering wheelnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$30,990
hands-free entryyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$30,990
Autodimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyesyes
Door Sill Appliqueyesyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyesno
Cargo Netyesyes
Cargo Hookyesyes
Cargo Matyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$30,990
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
compassnoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$30,990
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.58.1 in.
Front leg room45.5 in.45.5 in.
6 -way power driver seatyesno
Front hip room56.0 in.56.0 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyes
clothyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyes
leathernoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$30,990
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.56.0 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.56.4 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyesyes
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$30,990
Mud Guardsyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyes
Snow White Pearl Paintyesyes
Aurora Black Pearl Paintyesyes
Paint Protection Packageyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$30,990
Maximum cargo capacity13.4 cu.ft.13.4 cu.ft.
Length191.1 in.191.1 in.
Curb weight3486 lbs.3538 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.13.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.1 in.
Height57.5 in.57.5 in.
Wheel base110.4 in.110.4 in.
Width73.2 in.73.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$30,990
Exterior Colors
  • Gravity Blue
  • Aluminum Silver
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Aurora Black
  • Crimson Red
  • Gravity Blue
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Aurora Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • White, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$30,990
P205/65R H tiresyesno
All season tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesno
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyes
P215/55R V tiresnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$30,990
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$30,990
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Optima Hybrid InventorySee Optima Hybrid Inventory

