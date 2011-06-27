  1. Home
Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews

3.8
6 reviews
Love the 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid (even more than th

Tod Bowermaster, 04/14/2017
EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

They changed the interior in the 2017. They did improve the comfort of the seats/headrest, but for me, they went backwards in terms of the interior styling- very bland and generic.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Report Abuse

No so high-brid

Last hybrid I by from Kia, 09/07/2017
EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

25mpg in the city 33 hwy on the 2016 ex hybrid. Taken it in twice stating poor mpg and was told it's just not broken in yet. I have 10k on it when is it going to break in? Liars!! Update 23k it still don’t get the mileage average around 31 mpg. Battery died and it was a $500 trip at the dealership for the repayment service and they didn’t even reinstall the cover. The batter sits in a camparment in the trunk.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Kia Hybrid is poor man’s hybrid

B Lucas, 04/25/2018
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Couple of things.. passenger seat is terribly low, radio has terrible sound, lighting is bad on instrument panel (red lights don’t show up well), seat track breaks every 20,000 miles. Mileage is effected by weather, lower mpg in cold weather. Hybrid gearing is dangerous. Starts with little hp In first gear. Slow to speed up.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Ex Hybrid FAIL!!!

CAllen, 09/19/2017
EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
4 of 6 people found this review helpful

3 times to the dealership with documented mileage. No support or fix. I get 25mpg in city and about 33 on the hwy. the hybrid doesn't work. It's running mostly off the engine. Dealerships excuses... it's just not broken in yet. I now have 11k miles. FAIL!!! Do not by the hybrid. My sisters non hybrid does just fine at 36/40 mpg

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

A hybrid with good styling

Ken, 05/17/2017
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

If you are wanting a hybrid, but don't want the ugly as dog poop Prius, this is a car for you to check out.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse
