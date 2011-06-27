  1. Home
2019 Kia Niro Consumer Reviews

5(52%)4(19%)3(13%)2(6%)1(10%)
4.0
31 reviews
Pros
Cons

Could have been the best

Rick, 11/25/2019
LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
25 of 25 people found this review helpful

We bought a Niro LX for $21,000 + tax. Here are the highlights and low lights. Amazing MPG - I'm getting over 60 mpg. Price without leather was great...$21,000. The sports mode turns this into A SUPER FAST sports car. (No kidding...it will blow almost anything away for 20 yards.) I couldn't believe it. Now the bad... The front seat sucks but a good cushion will fix it. The ride is a bit sporty...it's not horrible but could be better. The stereo speakers are ok but you might want to upgrade. Well, that's it. My wife loves the car but she loves her 2014 Prius. I'll give it a 4 out of 5. Also, Kia has a super warranty. -------------------------------------------- 3 month update: I've driven about 2200 miles and am getting over 600 miles on a fill-up. That's really nice. I can hookup my phone with a YouTube app and play thousands of songs through the media button, so I won't need Sirusxm. That's good. The car is easy to wash. Takes about 20 minutes by hand. Car handles very nice around town and is agile. I'm 6'4" and weigh about 290 and I have plenty of room. So far it's been a good purchase. I was going to buy a RAV4 Hybrid but we saved around $8,000 with the NIRO and are getting way better gas mileage. Update at 10,000 miles. I've had no issues with the car. We took it on a 3300 mile road trip. It got absolutely great gas mileage. Drives nice on the highway. I've enjoyed this car and I hope it lasts.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
The Niro is a Hero

Dave Miller, 11/27/2018
LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
77 of 81 people found this review helpful

This is a great commuter vehicle. I am consistently getting better than the advertised average gas mileage at almost 55 MPG. It is a very comfortable vehicle even for me being larger than most people. The technology is outstanding and well laid out on the dashboard. I have the back seats down most the time to take advantage of the extra cargo space. I have to admit it was a big adjustment for me going from a V8 to 4 Cyl Hybrid as far as power, but it performs well enough for my everyday driving.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

best of both world

Johnny K, 09/01/2019
S Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
21 of 21 people found this review helpful

I have S-Touring; 51+MPG commuting in DC traffic, nice entertainment system with Android Auto [must have], nice comfortable seats, nice interior design and overall quality. traded in RX350 and now I am saving $1300 a year just on gas and I have all the capacity I need with roof-box and hitch cargo carrier. DTC is a jewel. Niro also made me a better person behind the wheel :-)

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Our first hybrid.

Ron, 01/05/2019
EX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
30 of 32 people found this review helpful

We got it in Dec 29 2018, we looked at some of the other hybrids, the Kia Niro came out to be the best for us . We have only driven about 200 miles so this is a review about how to get used to it. We have Leasted a Kia Soul back in 2012. We are in our late 60 so the lease works for us , we never really drive to much anyway, a lease only works for some. So as for the niro, we love the lad back driving experience, we are not in a battle to get anywhere, if it's a sports car your looking for don't look at this one. It is a very good hybrid car, good room in the back, I think it handles very good, nice city car .we will try some short trips. So far it fits our needs great. 4 1/2 ☆☆☆☆

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

almost great

zingeoff, 02/05/2019
EX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
63 of 70 people found this review helpful

the niro is a wonderful little hybrid crossover...it looks much cooler than the Prius and some of the other small hybrids. it gets very good mileage, and its pretty lively to drive in the sport mode. a few less desirable areas..first, the transition from electric to gas is not smooth...sorry, but, this should be seamless. apparently the use of a clutched geared transmission vs the CVT has proven too much for the Kia engineers to master. so, you can expect the unexpected as the transmission tries to figure out whats happening when the gas engine kicks in...it cant seem to find the right gear quickly, which is not fatal, but is sloppy and bumpy. second, there just isnt enough small item storage in the cabin...the center console is small, along with a small glove compartment and not very roomy door compartments...again, it should have been easy to increase the convenient storage. finally, the driver side visor bumps right into the rear view mirror when its down...so, you cant really see the left edge of the mirror, and you cant get the visor down correctly. simple situation that virtually all other car makers easily solved. my wife also just experienced an inability to turn off the car. while she did eventually turn it off, the technology is not user friendly in some key areas, which is not great for non-nerd types. all of these indicate that, while this car has many wonderful features, it isnt quite ready for the big time...too bad, because its such a really neat car otherwise.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse
