2019 Kia Niro Consumer Reviews

Could have been the best Rick , 11/25/2019 LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful We bought a Niro LX for $21,000 + tax. Here are the highlights and low lights. Amazing MPG - I'm getting over 60 mpg. Price without leather was great...$21,000. The sports mode turns this into A SUPER FAST sports car. (No kidding...it will blow almost anything away for 20 yards.) I couldn't believe it. Now the bad... The front seat sucks but a good cushion will fix it. The ride is a bit sporty...it's not horrible but could be better. The stereo speakers are ok but you might want to upgrade. Well, that's it. My wife loves the car but she loves her 2014 Prius. I'll give it a 4 out of 5. Also, Kia has a super warranty. -------------------------------------------- 3 month update: I've driven about 2200 miles and am getting over 600 miles on a fill-up. That's really nice. I can hookup my phone with a YouTube app and play thousands of songs through the media button, so I won't need Sirusxm. That's good. The car is easy to wash. Takes about 20 minutes by hand. Car handles very nice around town and is agile. I'm 6'4" and weigh about 290 and I have plenty of room. So far it's been a good purchase. I was going to buy a RAV4 Hybrid but we saved around $8,000 with the NIRO and are getting way better gas mileage. Update at 10,000 miles. I've had no issues with the car. We took it on a 3300 mile road trip. It got absolutely great gas mileage. Drives nice on the highway. I've enjoyed this car and I hope it lasts. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The Niro is a Hero Dave Miller , 11/27/2018 LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) 77 of 81 people found this review helpful This is a great commuter vehicle. I am consistently getting better than the advertised average gas mileage at almost 55 MPG. It is a very comfortable vehicle even for me being larger than most people. The technology is outstanding and well laid out on the dashboard. I have the back seats down most the time to take advantage of the extra cargo space. I have to admit it was a big adjustment for me going from a V8 to 4 Cyl Hybrid as far as power, but it performs well enough for my everyday driving. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

best of both world Johnny K , 09/01/2019 S Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I have S-Touring; 51+MPG commuting in DC traffic, nice entertainment system with Android Auto [must have], nice comfortable seats, nice interior design and overall quality. traded in RX350 and now I am saving $1300 a year just on gas and I have all the capacity I need with roof-box and hitch cargo carrier. DTC is a jewel. Niro also made me a better person behind the wheel :-) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Our first hybrid. Ron , 01/05/2019 EX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) 30 of 32 people found this review helpful We got it in Dec 29 2018, we looked at some of the other hybrids, the Kia Niro came out to be the best for us . We have only driven about 200 miles so this is a review about how to get used to it. We have Leasted a Kia Soul back in 2012. We are in our late 60 so the lease works for us , we never really drive to much anyway, a lease only works for some. So as for the niro, we love the lad back driving experience, we are not in a battle to get anywhere, if it's a sports car your looking for don't look at this one. It is a very good hybrid car, good room in the back, I think it handles very good, nice city car .we will try some short trips. So far it fits our needs great. 4 1/2 ☆☆☆☆ Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse