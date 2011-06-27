Used 2018 Kia Niro SUV Consumer Reviews
niro is my hero
it's not fast. in fact from a stop light you wont beat anyone. im 52, its plenty peppy for me. took it too nashville tn. (frm nyc) first week and a steady 82 mph is easy, no noise. super comfortable, for both front passengers. you need a smart phone with minimum 6.0 platform for the linkup navigation, google music. tech is very advanced. nav is very good, voice command music is still a challenge to get right. dont know if its googles or kias fault. brakes need a good mash for stopping, spongier than any car ive owned. mpg is 50ish local and 47 on long hiway trips. i like this car. my first hybrid. serviced today and there were 3 recalls, all repaired. brakes, hybrid motor, wire harness. this may be a concern to some. my dealership and service dept are very friendly. id buy a kia again.
Sleeper Hybrid Winner
We had a Soul that was up on lease. We really liked the Soul, but in primarily city driving, the gas mileage was terrible. Having owned 4 Kia vehicles, beginning with a 2001, Kia Rio, the vehicles keep gaining refinement and great features. Build quality is at it's highest level so far. To the Niro, this car is a perfect Soul Replacement. It feels like it rides high like the Soul, but the gas mileage has been better than estimates. We averaged just over 56 mpg, in mixed driving in the first week. It runs so smoothly, the transition between electric and gas are noticeable, but not a hindrance of any kind. While I doubt we'll win a drag race, the car moves so quietly and easily, you can quickly find yourself over the speed limit. We opted for the mid-range EX, because it had all the tech we wanted. The tech package added leather seats and dash trim, but honestly it was way too much car, and the car as we have it is comfortable and has all but emergency braking. The interior craftsmanship is modern and interfaces are easy to use. I feel Edmunds 3 Star rating sells this vehicle way too short. Granted, I'd agree the mpg drop off for the highest trim level is unfortunate, but the EX, with or without the Tech package, provides more than enough comfort and safety features for the average commuter. I honestly can't wait to get another when our 2nd car is ready to be replaced.
Impressed by KIA Yet Again
Before getting the Niro, we purchased the KIA Soul in 2014. By far, the KIA Soul was worth the price and extremely reliable (140,000 miles and no problems). This made us decide to purchase our next vehicle from KIA. Yet again, we were not disappointed. The value this car has it truly phenomenal, most cars/suvs with this level of features range in the high 35,000's. The MPG is exceptional too; we've been getting 50 mpg which I believe is quite astonishing. For room, it is basically the same size as the KIA Soul. That being said, at 6'4 person like me will be able to fit in the front & back. The one thing I'd say is a negative is the acceleration. It feels like a 4 cylinder. If you don't have a heavy foot though, this will do just fine. We plan on getting another vehicle in about 6 months, and it's definitely going to be another KIA.
No regrets!
We have only put on 1000 miles to date. Kia thought of everything and we are really enjoying the comfort and gas mileage. I am totally impressed with the headlights...you can see EVERyTHING ahead and at the sides of the roadway and the back up camera is impressive both during the day and more so at night! My wife feels so much more confident changing lanes with the "blind spot" feature. This is our second Kia and we are thrilled.
Amazed
First Kia and/or hybrid owned, and absolutely love it. Steering is tight, grips/leans perfectly into turns, and feels solid and quiet. Acceleration is fantastic when the Power mode shift is used, which is easy and immediately jolts speed upward seamlessly when wanted or needed. Have achieved 560 miles per tankful so far doing only daily commuting and weekend errand runs. Electronics are terrific. Feel inside is comfortable, solid, and quality. Design is subtle style with tasteful lines and angles. Only wishes are that it sat a bit higher (a bit more ground clearance), a bit better floor insulation/noise suppression (slightly noticeable road noise at highway speeds), and the ability to slightly recline rear seats. Overall this is a fantastic car, is well worth the price, and should be much higher rated by Edmunds and other sources. Am also amazed that Kia does not market and advertise this aggressively, since I found it to be clearly the best crossover/small SUV hybrid available now. If Kia decides to produce a hybrid Sportage with this feel, quality, and performance, I will buy one immediately.
