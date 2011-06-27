2021 Kia K5 Consumer Reviews
Will Not Disappoint
K5 Guy, 08/24/2020
GT-Line 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The Kia K5 drives smooth with nearly seamless shifting. The car looks mean on the outside and absolutely beautiful on the inside. 10/10 highly recommend! Super satisfied with my purchase.
Fun To Drive
K5LXS, 08/25/2020
LXS 4dr Sedan AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I commute everyday and needed a car thats good on gas, but switches lanes fast. The K5 LXS was perfect for me! Even when its not on sport mode, it accelerates fast, sounds pretty bad ass and its not even the GT. I've had a few cars tail gate me to see what the heck it is lol. Looks amazing and drives fantastic! Good job Kia.
