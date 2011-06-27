Used 2016 Kia Forte Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Forte Hatchback
LX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,444*
Total Cash Price
$15,838
EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,343*
Total Cash Price
$16,642
SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$27,133*
Total Cash Price
$11,477
SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,660*
Total Cash Price
$12,969
Forte Sedan
LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,133*
Total Cash Price
$11,477
LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$28,218*
Total Cash Price
$11,936
EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,645*
Total Cash Price
$14,231
Forte Coupe
Koup SX 2dr Coupe (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$27,676*
Total Cash Price
$11,707
Koup SX 2dr Coupe (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,172*
Total Cash Price
$15,723
Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,258*
Total Cash Price
$16,183
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Forte Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,161
|$5,472
|Maintenance
|$1,918
|$1,225
|$1,023
|$698
|$2,572
|$7,437
|Repairs
|$818
|$415
|$509
|$627
|$770
|$3,139
|Taxes & Fees
|$890
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,116
|Financing
|$851
|$686
|$506
|$317
|$115
|$2,476
|Depreciation
|$4,566
|$1,703
|$1,497
|$1,328
|$1,191
|$10,285
|Fuel
|$1,416
|$1,459
|$1,503
|$1,547
|$1,594
|$7,518
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,491
|$6,606
|$6,188
|$5,699
|$7,459
|$37,444
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Forte Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$1,219
|$5,749
|Maintenance
|$2,016
|$1,288
|$1,074
|$734
|$2,703
|$7,814
|Repairs
|$860
|$436
|$535
|$658
|$809
|$3,299
|Taxes & Fees
|$935
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,173
|Financing
|$895
|$721
|$532
|$334
|$120
|$2,601
|Depreciation
|$4,798
|$1,789
|$1,573
|$1,395
|$1,251
|$10,807
|Fuel
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$1,579
|$1,625
|$1,675
|$7,900
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,074
|$6,941
|$6,502
|$5,989
|$7,837
|$39,343
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Forte Hatchback SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$747
|$769
|$792
|$816
|$841
|$3,965
|Maintenance
|$1,390
|$888
|$741
|$506
|$1,864
|$5,389
|Repairs
|$593
|$301
|$369
|$454
|$558
|$2,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$645
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$809
|Financing
|$617
|$497
|$367
|$230
|$83
|$1,794
|Depreciation
|$3,309
|$1,234
|$1,085
|$962
|$863
|$7,453
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,327
|$4,787
|$4,484
|$4,130
|$5,405
|$27,133
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Forte Hatchback SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$844
|$869
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$4,480
|Maintenance
|$1,571
|$1,003
|$837
|$572
|$2,106
|$6,090
|Repairs
|$670
|$340
|$417
|$513
|$631
|$2,571
|Taxes & Fees
|$729
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$914
|Financing
|$697
|$562
|$415
|$260
|$94
|$2,027
|Depreciation
|$3,739
|$1,394
|$1,226
|$1,087
|$975
|$8,422
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,231
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,156
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,410
|$5,409
|$5,067
|$4,667
|$6,108
|$30,660
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Forte Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$747
|$769
|$792
|$816
|$841
|$3,965
|Maintenance
|$1,390
|$888
|$741
|$506
|$1,864
|$5,389
|Repairs
|$593
|$301
|$369
|$454
|$558
|$2,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$645
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$809
|Financing
|$617
|$497
|$367
|$230
|$83
|$1,794
|Depreciation
|$3,309
|$1,234
|$1,085
|$962
|$863
|$7,453
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,327
|$4,787
|$4,484
|$4,130
|$5,405
|$27,133
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Forte Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$875
|$4,124
|Maintenance
|$1,446
|$924
|$771
|$526
|$1,939
|$5,605
|Repairs
|$617
|$313
|$384
|$472
|$580
|$2,366
|Taxes & Fees
|$671
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$841
|Financing
|$642
|$517
|$382
|$239
|$86
|$1,866
|Depreciation
|$3,441
|$1,283
|$1,128
|$1,000
|$898
|$7,751
|Fuel
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,666
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,660
|$4,978
|$4,663
|$4,295
|$5,621
|$28,218
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Forte Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$926
|$954
|$982
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$4,917
|Maintenance
|$1,724
|$1,101
|$919
|$627
|$2,311
|$6,682
|Repairs
|$735
|$373
|$458
|$563
|$692
|$2,821
|Taxes & Fees
|$800
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,003
|Financing
|$765
|$616
|$455
|$285
|$103
|$2,225
|Depreciation
|$4,103
|$1,530
|$1,345
|$1,193
|$1,070
|$9,242
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,311
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,756
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,325
|$5,936
|$5,560
|$5,121
|$6,702
|$33,645
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Forte Coupe Koup SX 2dr Coupe (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$858
|$4,044
|Maintenance
|$1,418
|$906
|$756
|$516
|$1,901
|$5,497
|Repairs
|$605
|$307
|$376
|$463
|$569
|$2,321
|Taxes & Fees
|$658
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$825
|Financing
|$629
|$507
|$374
|$235
|$85
|$1,830
|Depreciation
|$3,375
|$1,259
|$1,107
|$981
|$880
|$7,602
|Fuel
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,143
|$1,178
|$5,557
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,494
|$4,883
|$4,574
|$4,213
|$5,513
|$27,676
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Forte Coupe Koup SX 2dr Coupe (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$5,432
|Maintenance
|$1,904
|$1,217
|$1,015
|$693
|$2,554
|$7,383
|Repairs
|$812
|$412
|$506
|$622
|$764
|$3,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$884
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,108
|Financing
|$845
|$681
|$503
|$315
|$114
|$2,458
|Depreciation
|$4,533
|$1,691
|$1,486
|$1,318
|$1,182
|$10,211
|Fuel
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,492
|$1,536
|$1,582
|$7,464
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,408
|$6,558
|$6,143
|$5,658
|$7,405
|$37,172
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Forte Coupe Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$1,186
|$5,591
|Maintenance
|$1,960
|$1,252
|$1,045
|$713
|$2,628
|$7,598
|Repairs
|$836
|$424
|$520
|$640
|$787
|$3,208
|Taxes & Fees
|$909
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,141
|Financing
|$870
|$701
|$517
|$324
|$117
|$2,530
|Depreciation
|$4,666
|$1,740
|$1,530
|$1,356
|$1,217
|$10,509
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,741
|$6,750
|$6,322
|$5,823
|$7,621
|$38,258
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Forte
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Kia Forte in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2016 Kia Forte info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019