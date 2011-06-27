Used 2014 Kia Forte Forte5 SX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
SX Tech Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
SX Premium Package (5-Door)yes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Net (5-Door)yes
Cargo Tray (5-Door)yes
Cargo Mat (5-Door)yes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelink and Compassyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Applique (5-Door)yes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track60.8 in.
Curb weight2970 lbs.
Gross weight3990 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1020 lbs.
Length171.3 in.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume121.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track61.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Blue
  • Aurora Black
  • Racing Red
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Graphite Steel
  • Bright Silver
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
225/40R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
