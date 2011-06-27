Used 2014 Kia Forte Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Forte Hatchback
Forte5 EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,087*
Total Cash Price
$11,697
Forte5 SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$24,175*
Total Cash Price
$8,296
Forte5 SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$29,977*
Total Cash Price
$10,287
Forte Sedan
EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$24,175*
Total Cash Price
$8,296
LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,362*
Total Cash Price
$11,448
LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,054*
Total Cash Price
$12,029
Forte Coupe
Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$24,659*
Total Cash Price
$8,462
Koup SX 2dr Coupe (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,120*
Total Cash Price
$11,366
Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$25,142*
Total Cash Price
$8,628
Koup SX 2dr Coupe (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,318*
Total Cash Price
$9,374
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Forte Hatchback Forte5 EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,049
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$5,568
|Maintenance
|$922
|$684
|$2,050
|$633
|$2,098
|$6,387
|Repairs
|$417
|$509
|$620
|$768
|$650
|$2,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$675
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$907
|Financing
|$629
|$506
|$375
|$234
|$85
|$1,829
|Depreciation
|$3,548
|$1,366
|$1,167
|$994
|$849
|$7,924
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,842
|$5,853
|$7,084
|$5,585
|$6,723
|$34,087
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Forte Hatchback Forte5 SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$744
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$3,949
|Maintenance
|$654
|$485
|$1,454
|$449
|$1,488
|$4,530
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$479
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$643
|Financing
|$446
|$359
|$266
|$166
|$60
|$1,297
|Depreciation
|$2,516
|$969
|$828
|$705
|$602
|$5,620
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,271
|$4,151
|$5,024
|$3,961
|$4,768
|$24,175
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Forte Hatchback Forte5 SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$923
|$950
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$4,897
|Maintenance
|$811
|$601
|$1,803
|$557
|$1,845
|$5,617
|Repairs
|$367
|$448
|$546
|$676
|$572
|$2,608
|Taxes & Fees
|$594
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$797
|Financing
|$553
|$445
|$330
|$206
|$74
|$1,608
|Depreciation
|$3,120
|$1,202
|$1,027
|$874
|$746
|$6,969
|Fuel
|$1,409
|$1,451
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$7,481
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,776
|$5,147
|$6,230
|$4,912
|$5,912
|$29,977
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Forte Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$744
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$3,949
|Maintenance
|$654
|$485
|$1,454
|$449
|$1,488
|$4,530
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$479
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$643
|Financing
|$446
|$359
|$266
|$166
|$60
|$1,297
|Depreciation
|$2,516
|$969
|$828
|$705
|$602
|$5,620
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,271
|$4,151
|$5,024
|$3,961
|$4,768
|$24,175
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Forte Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,027
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$5,450
|Maintenance
|$903
|$669
|$2,007
|$620
|$2,053
|$6,251
|Repairs
|$408
|$498
|$607
|$752
|$636
|$2,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$661
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$887
|Financing
|$615
|$495
|$367
|$229
|$83
|$1,790
|Depreciation
|$3,472
|$1,337
|$1,143
|$973
|$831
|$7,756
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,654
|$5,728
|$6,933
|$5,466
|$6,580
|$33,362
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Forte Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$5,726
|Maintenance
|$948
|$703
|$2,108
|$651
|$2,158
|$6,569
|Repairs
|$429
|$523
|$638
|$790
|$668
|$3,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$695
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$932
|Financing
|$647
|$521
|$386
|$241
|$87
|$1,881
|Depreciation
|$3,648
|$1,405
|$1,201
|$1,022
|$873
|$8,149
|Fuel
|$1,647
|$1,697
|$1,749
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$8,748
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,093
|$6,019
|$7,285
|$5,743
|$6,914
|$35,054
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Forte Coupe Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$759
|$781
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$4,028
|Maintenance
|$667
|$495
|$1,483
|$458
|$1,518
|$4,621
|Repairs
|$302
|$368
|$449
|$556
|$470
|$2,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$489
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$656
|Financing
|$455
|$366
|$271
|$169
|$61
|$1,323
|Depreciation
|$2,566
|$988
|$845
|$719
|$614
|$5,732
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,396
|$4,234
|$5,124
|$4,040
|$4,863
|$24,659
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Forte Coupe Koup SX 2dr Coupe (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$5,410
|Maintenance
|$896
|$664
|$1,992
|$615
|$2,039
|$6,206
|Repairs
|$406
|$495
|$603
|$747
|$632
|$2,881
|Taxes & Fees
|$656
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$881
|Financing
|$611
|$492
|$364
|$227
|$82
|$1,777
|Depreciation
|$3,447
|$1,328
|$1,134
|$966
|$825
|$7,699
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,591
|$5,687
|$6,883
|$5,427
|$6,532
|$33,120
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Forte Coupe Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$846
|$870
|$4,107
|Maintenance
|$680
|$504
|$1,512
|$467
|$1,548
|$4,711
|Repairs
|$308
|$375
|$458
|$567
|$479
|$2,187
|Taxes & Fees
|$498
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$669
|Financing
|$464
|$373
|$277
|$173
|$62
|$1,349
|Depreciation
|$2,617
|$1,008
|$861
|$733
|$626
|$5,845
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,522
|$4,317
|$5,225
|$4,119
|$4,959
|$25,142
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Forte Coupe Koup SX 2dr Coupe (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$841
|$866
|$892
|$919
|$946
|$4,462
|Maintenance
|$739
|$548
|$1,643
|$507
|$1,681
|$5,119
|Repairs
|$334
|$408
|$497
|$616
|$521
|$2,376
|Taxes & Fees
|$541
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$727
|Financing
|$504
|$406
|$301
|$188
|$68
|$1,466
|Depreciation
|$2,843
|$1,095
|$936
|$797
|$680
|$6,351
|Fuel
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$1,363
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$6,817
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,086
|$4,691
|$5,677
|$4,476
|$5,388
|$27,318
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Forte
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Kia Forte in Virginia is:not available
