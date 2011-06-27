Used 2014 Kia Forte Consumer Reviews

Forte LX - nice surprise eastkia55 , 05/19/2013 35 of 35 people found this review helpful I have had this about 2 weeks so far, and still like it, no buyers remorse. I got the LX with Popular package because I wanted cruise control. Back in 2010 when I bought my Corolla, I had looked at Kia but some of the cars seemed cheap. The 14 Forte is a step up, with slightly bigger trunk and trunk opening than the 13, better seats (in my opinion), etc. I recommend it over the 13 even though you pay more. Wind noise okay, a little noiser than Elantra but a quieter than 13 Corolla or Sentra. Trunk opening (important for me cause I have big briefcases, boxes, etc) was better than Corolla, and I didn't have to bend down as much as Elantra. Sentra trunk & opening bigger and better though Report Abuse

Perfect car for commuting won_yoon , 07/11/2014 31 of 31 people found this review helpful I purchased my a completely redesigned 2014 Forte in October 2013. Now with 24k miles with it, I have no complain what so ever. It has an adequate power and great gas mileage. I get constantly 35 miles combined city and highway. I cannot imagine any better car for what I paid. I graduated from Honda Civics (3 previous generations) and have no regret. Every time I park my car and I smile at the car to see how good it looks from front.

Upgraded my 2011 Hatch to the 2014 Forte5 rabear , 04/25/2014 Forte5 EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful Recently I decided to trade in my 2011 Forte EX hatchback on a 2014 Forte5. I got every conceivable option one can get. Wow, is all I can say. I loved our 2011 but this 2014 blows it away. Aside from having a lot more bells and whistles it is quieter, rides better and most significantly gets better gas mileage with same 2.0 engine. I am not talking about a modest increase but a big increase. I have run 7 tankfuls through it and my low was 30.1 and the high was 44.7 which was measured the old fashioned way, not by the computer.

Try it, You will buy it! getreal66 , 04/21/2015 LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful Update: My Forte now has 90,000 miles and not one single issue. Still loving it.. Update: My Forte now has 90,000 and runs as good as the day I bought it. Absolutely love it. I have never had a single issue. I bought the car 3yrs ago with 8,900 miles. It now has 60,000 miles on it. I have not a single issue with it. My only complaint are the headlights. I live in the country and there are a lot of hills. The low beams are completely useless. You can only see about 10 feet in front of you with the low beams on. Other than that, I absolutely love the car! I own a 2014 Kia Forte LX with the upgraded package. I have owned a lot of 4 cylinder engines in my time but I am blown away by how well the 1.8L engine in the car responds. I have no issues getting on the highway or passing because the car gets up and moves. I am averaging 39mpg but I drive mostly highways. The 6 speed transmission shifts smooth, unlike some of the competitors! The handling is good but not awesome. I have owned 3 other Kias (Sedona, Rio & Spectra) and never had any issues with them. Kia had a rough start but they have really turned the quality & reliability around. I would recommend this car to anyone.