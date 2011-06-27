Used 2009 Kia Amanti Sedan Consumer Reviews

Excellent but still a way to perfection CD Kim , 09/21/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Nice and excellent car for a price. Driving comfort is outstanding. Cornering is yet to be perfect, though. Fuel economy just for the perception is less satisfactory. Overall it is very good for the price especially with the diverse features of functions. The interior design is also excellent. Report Abuse

2009 Black Beauty Amanti (Loaded) Sonny , 01/18/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is my 4th Kia and my fist Amanti. I have loved them since they first came out. I think I have the last 2009 brand new on the planet. Quiet, great comfortable ride, excellent power, love all the bell and whitles with a smaller price. Too bad this is the last year for Amanti.