2021 Jeep Wrangler SUV Consumer Reviews
Most Fun I've Ever Had in a Car!
This is not the Wrangler I had 20 years ago that's for sure! Jeep has re-imagined the ride making it a lot smoother and much more efficient while keeping the same Jeep Wrangler design, style, and make that I loved so much then and even more now!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2021 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4X4
This is my dream vehicle and a retirement gift to myself. I'm 6'02" and I have plenty of room for my legs and knees. It has plenty of options to upgrade and the best part of this vehicle is the engine; 2.0L I4 DOHC Turbo Engine with Start Stop - this feature can be manually shut off if you don't care for it. Unless you're going to be hauling a very heavy load or doing serious off-roading, you should buy the 6 cylinder engine. The engine's HP/Torque ratio compared to the 6 cylinders are very close. I purchased this Jeep without any running boards b/c I can save a few bucks by purchasing an after-market kit. It comes with a Jeep toolkit, extra wheel locks, and a rear backup camera cover in order to protect it while you're driving off-road in gravel from any debris that may damage the lens. It has plenty of power and the all-wheel disc brakes work fantastic. I will have this vehicle for the rest of my life...
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Jeep Wrangler Lease Experience
The car is a little jerky when you first drive it, but you get used to it the more you drive. I would recommend getting windshield insurance/coverage.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Beautiful Beast
A beautiful Rubicon packaged to perfection - like it was made just for me!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A Great Surprise!
We were looking for the perfect tow vehicle behind our RV and had decided on a 2-DR Sport S soft top. Neither my wife and I had been interested in Jeeps before. I've been driving it around town for a few days now and am quite surprised by just how much fun it is to drive and live with. I am also fascinated that one could potentially strip this car bare using simple tools, and put it back together any way you want. I think it's an extremely competent vehicle for the money. Very thoughtful engineering throughout, and with a clear mission. Very happy with our purchase so far.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Wrangler
Related 2021 Jeep Wrangler SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2017
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2017
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2007
- Used BMW i8 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2013
- Used Dodge Journey 2018
- Used BMW 3 Series 2018
- Used Ram 1500 2015
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2015 for sale
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Impala 2020
- Jeep Compass 2021
- BMW i8 2020
- 2020 Shelby GT500
- 2021 Kia Stinger
- 2021 Audi Q7
- 2021 Nissan Sentra
- 2021 GMC Yukon
- 2021 Hyundai Kona
- 2021 Nissan Maxima
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Compacts
- Best Minivans
Other models to consider
- 2021 Honda Accord
- Honda Pilot 2021
- 2021 Honda Odyssey
- Honda HR-V 2021
- 2020 Honda Ridgeline
- Honda Fit 2020
- 2020 Honda Insight
- 2021 Honda Passport
- 2021 Accord Hybrid
- 2021 Honda Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Toyota RAV4
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2021
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler
- 2021 Toyota Highlander
- 2021 4Runner
- 2021 Mazda CX-5
- 2021 Ford Explorer
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2021 Lexus RX 350
- Nissan Rogue 2021