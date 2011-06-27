2021 Jeep Wrangler SUV Consumer Reviews

Most Fun I've Ever Had in a Car! Lisa P. , 09/21/2020 Unlimited High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful This is not the Wrangler I had 20 years ago that's for sure! Jeep has re-imagined the ride making it a lot smoother and much more efficient while keeping the same Jeep Wrangler design, style, and make that I loved so much then and even more now! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2021 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4X4 Michael T , 01/12/2021 Unlimited High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is my dream vehicle and a retirement gift to myself. I'm 6'02" and I have plenty of room for my legs and knees. It has plenty of options to upgrade and the best part of this vehicle is the engine; 2.0L I4 DOHC Turbo Engine with Start Stop - this feature can be manually shut off if you don't care for it. Unless you're going to be hauling a very heavy load or doing serious off-roading, you should buy the 6 cylinder engine. The engine's HP/Torque ratio compared to the 6 cylinders are very close. I purchased this Jeep without any running boards b/c I can save a few bucks by purchasing an after-market kit. It comes with a Jeep toolkit, extra wheel locks, and a rear backup camera cover in order to protect it while you're driving off-road in gravel from any debris that may damage the lens. It has plenty of power and the all-wheel disc brakes work fantastic. I will have this vehicle for the rest of my life... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Jeep Wrangler Lease Experience Raquel , 09/30/2020 Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) 9 of 13 people found this review helpful The car is a little jerky when you first drive it, but you get used to it the more you drive. I would recommend getting windshield insurance/coverage. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Beautiful Beast Selina , 01/18/2021 Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful A beautiful Rubicon packaged to perfection - like it was made just for me! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse