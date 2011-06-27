  1. Home
2021 Jeep Wrangler SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2021 Wrangler
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
7 reviews
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Most Fun I've Ever Had in a Car!

Lisa P., 09/21/2020
Unlimited High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

This is not the Wrangler I had 20 years ago that's for sure! Jeep has re-imagined the ride making it a lot smoother and much more efficient while keeping the same Jeep Wrangler design, style, and make that I loved so much then and even more now!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2021 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4X4

Michael T, 01/12/2021
Unlimited High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

This is my dream vehicle and a retirement gift to myself. I'm 6'02" and I have plenty of room for my legs and knees. It has plenty of options to upgrade and the best part of this vehicle is the engine; 2.0L I4 DOHC Turbo Engine with Start Stop - this feature can be manually shut off if you don't care for it. Unless you're going to be hauling a very heavy load or doing serious off-roading, you should buy the 6 cylinder engine. The engine's HP/Torque ratio compared to the 6 cylinders are very close. I purchased this Jeep without any running boards b/c I can save a few bucks by purchasing an after-market kit. It comes with a Jeep toolkit, extra wheel locks, and a rear backup camera cover in order to protect it while you're driving off-road in gravel from any debris that may damage the lens. It has plenty of power and the all-wheel disc brakes work fantastic. I will have this vehicle for the rest of my life...

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Jeep Wrangler Lease Experience

Raquel , 09/30/2020
Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
9 of 13 people found this review helpful

The car is a little jerky when you first drive it, but you get used to it the more you drive. I would recommend getting windshield insurance/coverage.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Beautiful Beast

Selina, 01/18/2021
Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

A beautiful Rubicon packaged to perfection - like it was made just for me!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
A Great Surprise!

cphollis, 02/15/2021
Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We were looking for the perfect tow vehicle behind our RV and had decided on a 2-DR Sport S soft top. Neither my wife and I had been interested in Jeeps before. I've been driving it around town for a few days now and am quite surprised by just how much fun it is to drive and live with. I am also fascinated that one could potentially strip this car bare using simple tools, and put it back together any way you want. I think it's an extremely competent vehicle for the money. Very thoughtful engineering throughout, and with a clear mission. Very happy with our purchase so far.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
