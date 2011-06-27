Used 2000 Jeep Wrangler SUV Consumer Reviews

14 Years, 160,000 Miles and Still Love It mbb624 , 12/10/2013 Sport 2dr SUV 4WD 20 of 21 people found this review helpful This site is full of people complaining about their ride, so I thought I'd put the good word in on my trusty Jeep. It's the ultimate "do everything" ride. Well-behaved except with high winds, great in the snow or marginal conditions, getting to hiking trails on crap roads. I take care of my vehicles and this Jeep has paid me back with outstanding reliability. It's not the most comfortable, nor very quiet but that's not why you buy a Wrangler! Update: I sold this Wrangler in August 2015, for a very good price and bought a 2016 Wrangler. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

It's a Jeep Thing! Brbnkseaj , 02/11/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Other than having the check engine light come on the day I drove it off the lot, my Jeep has never had to be repaired for anything that wasn't self-inflicted. I am amazed at how much abuse it can take when I go off-roading. It is very fun to drive, and easy to customize. There are downsides, though. You really need to buy aftermarket security products if you have a soft top. My original soft top made a LOT of noise on the highway and when it was windy, and it wore out after five years. But I replaced it with a sailcloth top, which was easy to install and pretty quiet when driving under 60mph. It is also tricky to drive on the highway, especially in the rain. Good tires are a must.

Loss of a friend The Surfer , 05/18/2010 12 of 13 people found this review helpful The Jeep gave me 8 years of great fun. Both my daughter and son learned to drive a manual on this car. Original clutch with 149,000 miles. Great summer fun vehicle wish it hadn't been totaled. I would buy another one in a second. Great fun vehicle. Nothing major in 4 years of ownership. Very easy to work on reasonable parts cost and availability. Very reliable.

Love it and Hate it Jake , 09/21/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Had my Sahara since Feb. of 2000. Has 85,000 miles on it. Have had to replace the differential and the axle seals (twice). Probably have spent about $2k in replacement maintenance since purchase. Biggest complaint is noise! I have both the soft and hard top, unbearable on highway with soft, mostly unbearable with hard top. Can't even have a conversation with the other passenger. Guzzles gas like an F150 at half the size! But put the top down and drive it in the mountains, heaven.