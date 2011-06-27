Used 2000 Jeep Wrangler SUV Consumer Reviews
14 Years, 160,000 Miles and Still Love It
This site is full of people complaining about their ride, so I thought I'd put the good word in on my trusty Jeep. It's the ultimate "do everything" ride. Well-behaved except with high winds, great in the snow or marginal conditions, getting to hiking trails on crap roads. I take care of my vehicles and this Jeep has paid me back with outstanding reliability. It's not the most comfortable, nor very quiet but that's not why you buy a Wrangler! Update: I sold this Wrangler in August 2015, for a very good price and bought a 2016 Wrangler.
It's a Jeep Thing!
Other than having the check engine light come on the day I drove it off the lot, my Jeep has never had to be repaired for anything that wasn't self-inflicted. I am amazed at how much abuse it can take when I go off-roading. It is very fun to drive, and easy to customize. There are downsides, though. You really need to buy aftermarket security products if you have a soft top. My original soft top made a LOT of noise on the highway and when it was windy, and it wore out after five years. But I replaced it with a sailcloth top, which was easy to install and pretty quiet when driving under 60mph. It is also tricky to drive on the highway, especially in the rain. Good tires are a must.
Loss of a friend
The Jeep gave me 8 years of great fun. Both my daughter and son learned to drive a manual on this car. Original clutch with 149,000 miles. Great summer fun vehicle wish it hadn't been totaled. I would buy another one in a second. Great fun vehicle. Nothing major in 4 years of ownership. Very easy to work on reasonable parts cost and availability. Very reliable.
Love it and Hate it
Had my Sahara since Feb. of 2000. Has 85,000 miles on it. Have had to replace the differential and the axle seals (twice). Probably have spent about $2k in replacement maintenance since purchase. Biggest complaint is noise! I have both the soft and hard top, unbearable on highway with soft, mostly unbearable with hard top. Can't even have a conversation with the other passenger. Guzzles gas like an F150 at half the size! But put the top down and drive it in the mountains, heaven.
most reliable & fun car
Bought my Jeep used about 7 years ago with 25.000 miles on it. Currently have about 110.000 miles on it and only spent about 300 usd in repairs which were minor ones. This is by far the most reliable and fun vehicle. Use it as a daily driver (about 37 miles round trip to work). Lifted it and put bigger tires on it. Obviously the noise level and comfort are not the best but hey it is a Jeep. Put Herculiner in (carpet out) and can clean the inside with a water hose. Enough space in the back for my big dog. Will keep this car forever and if necessary as a second car. Absolutely highly recommended.
