Used 1990 Jeep Wagoneer SUV Consumer Reviews
Solid Performer
I actually own a 1987 model which is essentially identical to a 90. Despite my vehicle's age, it has pep, gets 18 mpg city, 21 hwy, has a better turning radius and better cargo-holding capability (shape matters more than volume I've found) than similarly sized modern SUVs. I would not hesitate to recommend a Cherokee or Wagoneer of this vintage that is in decent shape to anybody.
1990 Jeep Wagoneer Limited
Very strong car looks and frame wise. Wood Trim gives the vechile a very smart looking appearance. I had a great deal of problems with the coolant system. After a few repair everything worked out. Wheel Alignment is needed approximately every 2000 to 3000 miles.
great Jeep
Great truck in the snow, works great with Goodyear Kelly Desert Storm tires, 6"lift, great in mud and for a 1990 it's pretty comfy.
