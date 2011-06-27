Used 1990 Jeep Wagoneer SUV Consumer Reviews

Andy , 05/06/2010

I actually own a 1987 model which is essentially identical to a 90. Despite my vehicle's age, it has pep, gets 18 mpg city, 21 hwy, has a better turning radius and better cargo-holding capability (shape matters more than volume I've found) than similarly sized modern SUVs. I would not hesitate to recommend a Cherokee or Wagoneer of this vintage that is in decent shape to anybody.