  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Wagoneer
  4. Used 1990 Jeep Wagoneer
  5. Used 1990 Jeep Wagoneer SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Jeep Wagoneer SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Wagoneer
More about the 1990 Wagoneer
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Wagoneers for sale
List Price Estimate
$843 - $1,698
Used Wagoneer for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Solid Performer

Andy, 05/06/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I actually own a 1987 model which is essentially identical to a 90. Despite my vehicle's age, it has pep, gets 18 mpg city, 21 hwy, has a better turning radius and better cargo-holding capability (shape matters more than volume I've found) than similarly sized modern SUVs. I would not hesitate to recommend a Cherokee or Wagoneer of this vintage that is in decent shape to anybody.

Report Abuse

1990 Jeep Wagoneer Limited

Al Walker, 07/18/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Very strong car looks and frame wise. Wood Trim gives the vechile a very smart looking appearance. I had a great deal of problems with the coolant system. After a few repair everything worked out. Wheel Alignment is needed approximately every 2000 to 3000 miles.

Report Abuse

great Jeep

brad, 02/02/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Great truck in the snow, works great with Goodyear Kelly Desert Storm tires, 6"lift, great in mud and for a 1990 it's pretty comfy.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Wagoneers for sale

Related Used 1990 Jeep Wagoneer SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles