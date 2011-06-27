1990 Jeep Wagoneer Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
List Price Estimate
$845 - $1,704
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Rear seats get three-point seatbelts.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Andy,05/06/2010
I actually own a 1987 model which is essentially identical to a 90. Despite my vehicle's age, it has pep, gets 18 mpg city, 21 hwy, has a better turning radius and better cargo-holding capability (shape matters more than volume I've found) than similarly sized modern SUVs. I would not hesitate to recommend a Cherokee or Wagoneer of this vintage that is in decent shape to anybody.
Al Walker,07/18/2002
Very strong car looks and frame wise. Wood Trim gives the vechile a very smart looking appearance. I had a great deal of problems with the coolant system. After a few repair everything worked out. Wheel Alignment is needed approximately every 2000 to 3000 miles.
brad,02/02/2006
Great truck in the snow, works great with Goodyear Kelly Desert Storm tires, 6"lift, great in mud and for a 1990 it's pretty comfy.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
177 hp @ 4500 rpm
Safety
