Consumer Rating
(3)
1990 Jeep Wagoneer Review

List Price Estimate
$845 - $1,704
Used Wagoneer for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Rear seats get three-point seatbelts.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Jeep Wagoneer.

5(0%)
4(100%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Solid Performer
Andy,05/06/2010
I actually own a 1987 model which is essentially identical to a 90. Despite my vehicle's age, it has pep, gets 18 mpg city, 21 hwy, has a better turning radius and better cargo-holding capability (shape matters more than volume I've found) than similarly sized modern SUVs. I would not hesitate to recommend a Cherokee or Wagoneer of this vintage that is in decent shape to anybody.
1990 Jeep Wagoneer Limited
Al Walker,07/18/2002
Very strong car looks and frame wise. Wood Trim gives the vechile a very smart looking appearance. I had a great deal of problems with the coolant system. After a few repair everything worked out. Wheel Alignment is needed approximately every 2000 to 3000 miles.
great Jeep
brad,02/02/2006
Great truck in the snow, works great with Goodyear Kelly Desert Storm tires, 6"lift, great in mud and for a 1990 it's pretty comfy.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
177 hp @ 4500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Jeep Wagoneer

Used 1990 Jeep Wagoneer Overview

The Used 1990 Jeep Wagoneer is offered in the following submodels: Wagoneer SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Jeep Wagoneer?

