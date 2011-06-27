2019 Jeep Renegade SUV Consumer Reviews
Love this car....
I just leased a 2019 Jeep Renegade Limited (1.3 Liter Turbocharged). I did extensive research (Mazda, Volvo, Kia, Subaru, Toyota) and, even though comparable models received generally better reviews, I decided to go with my gut and chose the Jeep. I love this car. I am not an auto expert and have no idea what torque is. However, the 1.3 Liter Turbocharged is fine and handles nicely. The headroom is fine for my 6'2" husband. The car is just the right size if you wish a smaller SUV-Type (but not as small as a Soul or Honda HR-V). The sunroof is so spacious, I feel as if I am outdoors. I have been bemoaning the fate of the Element (I stupidly turned mine in several years ago.); however, this Jeep is quickly becoming my favorite car ever. It is not perfect, but it is perfect for me.
Safe car
I purchased this car in July 18 mostly because of the price . I bought a sport 4x4 2.4 automatic. After owning it a short time I actually started to really like it . Took it off road a few times and it performed well in mud and snow . Sadly the car was destroyed on 1-28-19 in a major accident. This brings me to why I will be purchasing another one . The car was hit on the freeway causing it to rollover several times . While I was hurt somewhat I still walked away . All of the safety features performed as designed . Even the towing company couldn’t believe i was walking when I came the next day to pick up my items from the car . The owner said he has been in the towing business for 40 years and normally people don’t walk away from accidents like that . The only thing I might change is getting the better model like the trailhawk. Can’t recomm this vehicle enough .
Love my New RENEGADE LATITUDE
First of all , for all the people complaining about ride, noise ECT. Did they not test drive their car before they bought it? Mine rides smooth, NO wind noise, I am averaging 30 mpg on the first tank. The fit and finish is perfect. It came with Continental cross Trac tires which have excellent traction, and are smooth and quiet . This vehicle is an excellent 4x4 and a great value.
My Renegade
over 50000 miles and not a glitch!
Perfect for the city & some weekend off road fun
It’s cute, yet manly. Its based on the fiat 500x, yet its 4wd is all Jeep. It’s small, yet so much head room it’s a little ridiculous. If you live in a city like NYC, your see JKU, JLU, brand new Grand Cherokees, and surprisingly a plentiful amount of old Jeep liberty's rooming the streets of NYC. And if your in the market for a new SUV or your liberty is getting a little tired of the hustle and bustle. The Jeep Renegade is the perfect new city Jeep. With 24mpg combined, this little 2.4l with Apple CarPlay your get where you need to go, whether it’s the city or on the trail the renegade will do it all. As with all jeeps, there’s so many trim options that it gets a little confusing. But here’s a quick run down on trims to make it a little easier, if you want to go off road then go for the trailhawk. Plain and simple, not saying the other trims can’t, but with the trailhawk, you’re lifted, have a rock mode in your 4x4 menu, tow hooks, and skid plates to make the renegade deserve the trail rated emblem. Now, if your not gonna go on the trails often then you have plenty of other trims to go for. if you want the base model, that’s a sport, if you want something above the sport that’s a latitude which is the best bang for the buck trim. Altitude is the trim where the chrome is all black. Limited is the trim where most of the options are standard. All these trims can have the same options except the trailhawk which is a package all upon itself. All of these trims except the trailhawk of course can also come as 2wd but why would you buy a Jeep if it not a 4x4? That’s just weird.
