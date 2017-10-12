  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.5 / 10
Consumer Rating
(21)
2019 Jeep Renegade SUV

What's new

  • Updated exterior styling
  • Revised interior functionality
  • Expanded feature availability
  • Part of the first Renegade generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Trailhawk model's best-in-class off-road capability
  • Agile handling when on pavement
  • Plenty of easy-to-use technology features
  • Lots of character with a classic Jeep look
  • Nine-speed transmission is clunky and easily confused
  • Fuel economy is middling for the segment
  • Boxy shape makes for lots of wind noise on the highway
  • Rear-seat legroom is tight for adults
Jeep Renegade for Sale
Select your model:
Save as much as $3,905 with Edmunds

Which Renegade does Edmunds recommend?

First,we would recommend the Limited or Trailhawk trim level. The lower two trim levels may have low prices, but they are modestly equipped and represent poor value for the segment. The upper trims provide enough extra content, character and capability to make them worth the extra bucks. Plus, with those trim levels, you can get the new turbocharged engine that yields superior power and fuel economy. Win-win.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.5 / 10

It's easy to find faults with the 2019 Jeep Renegade. However, it's also easy to fall in love with it. When choosing to be in a relationship — even with a car — doesn't love usually win out?

Well, before falling head over heels, let's at least address the Renegade's significant shortcomings. For starters, this smallest Jeep is indeed very small — smaller in fact than many of its subcompact SUV rivals. Backseat legroom is cramped, and the cargo area behind is relatively tiny. It actually gets worse when you fill the underfloor storage compartment with the available full-size spare. If there was any SUV that required a roof cargo box, the Renegade is probably it.

Then there are the powertrains. For 2019, the Renegade's former upgrade engine — a 2.4-liter four-cylinder — becomes the new standard equipment. Although its power output seems generous on paper, this unrefined engine's acceleration is meager and its fuel economy middling.

Thankfully, 2019 also brings a new engine upgrade: a turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder that delivers superior torque and promises more competitive fuel economy. If you're considering the two top trim levels, we'd recommend this turbo engine. Unfortunately, both are saddled to an unresponsive gas pedal and a clunky nine-speed automatic that constantly frustrate.

OK, so now the bits to love. The Renegade has distinctive Jeep styling, of course, and it gets even cooler when you opt for the Trailhawk trim. And speaking of which, that Trailhawk provides far more off-road capability than anything else in this segment of SUVs. (some don't even offer all-wheel drive). Even less dedicated Renegades will be more capable than the average competitor.

Inside, you'll find a characterful, well-made cabin with large touchscreen interfaces that are easy to reach and to use. And, when you look a little closer, you'll start to notice the hidden Easter eggs spread throughout such as the silhouette of a World War II Jeep in the corner of the windshield. There's even a little spider embossed in plastic behind the gas door with a thought bubble saying "Ciao Baby!" — a reference to the Renegade's factory location in Italy.

So, is the Renegade the most sensible choice? No, most competitors are better all-rounders. But if you're thinking with your heart, it'll probably be hard to say no to this baby Jeep.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Jeep Renegade as one of Edmunds' Best Small SUVs for this year.

What's it like to live with?

To learn more about the Jeep Renegade of this generation, read our updates from a full year of living with a 2015 Jeep Renegade. Over our year with the Renegade, we tested everything from seat comfort to cargo space. Please note that the 2019 Jeep Renegade differs from our long-term Renegade in a few ways: There is a larger Uconnect touchscreen, the previously optional 2.4-liter engine is standard, a new 1.3-liter turbocharged engine is available, the exterior styling has been updated, and new features such as adaptive cruise control are available. It is still the same generation, however, so most of our observations still apply.

2019 Jeep Renegade models

The 2019 Jeep Renegade is available in four trim levels. The base Sportis pretty bare-bones, so most will find the Latitude to be a good starting point. From there, you can move to the luxurious Limited or off-road-oriented Trailhawk, which is the only trim level outfitted with a four-wheel drive system that includes low-range gearing.

All other trims come standard with front-wheel drive or a less rugged all-wheel-drive system. A 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (180 horsepower, 175 pound-feet of torque) is standard on every Renegade, but the top two trims can be optioned with a turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder (177 hp, 200 lb-ft). A nine-speed automatic is standard.

The base Renegade Sport comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, manually adjustable mirrors, keyless entry, a rearview camera, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a fold-flat front passenger seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a removable cargo floor panel, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth, a 5-inch touchscreen, a USB port and a six-speaker sound system.

There are three primary feature packages for the Renegade Sport. A Sport Appearance package adds alloy wheels, roof rails and privacy glass. The Power & Air Group package adds heated and power-adjustable outside mirrors, cruise control and air conditioning. Finally, the Uconnect 7.0 Group includes dual-zone automatic climate control, satellite radio, a 7-inch touchscreen, and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Latitude comes standard with those three packages, plus foglights, automatic headlights, body-colored door handles and mirrors, ambient LED lighting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a second-row USB port. The Cold Weather Group adds automatic wipers with de-icers, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and all-season rubber floor mats.

From there, the Renegade forks in two directions: luxury and off-road.

On the luxury front, the Limited includes the Cold Weather Group items plus 18-inch wheels, keyless ignition and entry (with remote engine start), an upgraded driver information display, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 115-volt household-style power outlet, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat with a center pass-through.

For off-roading, the Trailhawk adds 17-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, four-wheel drive with low-range settings, hill descent control, a raised suspension, tow hooks, underbody skid plates, a full-size spare, unique exterior and interior accents, all-season floor mats and upgraded cloth upholstery. It also has a few of the Limited's upgrades. Other options on the Trailhawk include the Popular Equipment Group, Cold Weather Group and Premium Leather Group.

Optional on the top three trim levels is an 8.4-inch touchscreen (which brings with it HD radio and integrated navigation), a tow package, and the Safety & Security Group, which includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic wipers, xenon headlights and a cargo cover.

The Latitude and the Limited are the only trim levels that offer accident avoidance tech. Their Advanced Technology Group (requires Safety & Security) includes full-speed forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, an automatic parking system, front parking sensors and automatic high beams. These top trims also offer the new LED Lighting Group that adds a variety of LED exterior lighting, including the headlights.

But, wait, there's more. All trims can be outfitted with a full-size spare that eliminates its underfloor storage bin (standard on the Trailhawk). All trims can also be outfitted with manually removable My Sky sunroof panels. All but the Sport can alternatively be equipped with a traditional power-operated sunroof as well as a nine-speaker Beats premium audio system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Jeep Renegade Latitude (2.4L inline-4 | 9-speed automatic | 4WD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2015, the current Renegade has received some revisions, including larger touchscreen displays and extra driver aid technologies. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Renegade.

Scorecard

Overall7.5 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility6.5

Driving

7.0
Though its 2.4-liter four-cylinder is more powerful than its competition, acceleration is merely average. Drivability is also suspect due to the transmission. But braking is excellent, handling is surprisingly nimble, and it's quite capable off-road.

Acceleration

7.0
The Renegade takes 9.4 seconds to cover 0-60 mph, which is slow but average for this segment. In the real world, it feels a bit quicker due to the comparatively generous low-end power, but the new turbo engine is a worthwhile upgrade.

Braking

9.0
Braking in the Renegade Latitude is excellent. It posted shorter-than-average distances in our emergency braking test, with subsequent stops showing no fade. The brake pedal has a short stroke with a medium-firm feel, which works well for routine driving.

Steering

7.5
If you're expecting slow, nebulous Jeep steering, you will be pleasantly surprised. The wheel is nicely weighted and generally precise, and it offers an acceptable amount of feedback. It contributes to the car's generally nimble feel.

Drivability

5.5
Aggressive driving can flummox the nine-speed transmission, which is also slow to downshift on the highway regardless of driving style. The mushy, unresponsive throttle pedal doesn't help. Note that this is the case with either engine.

Off-road

8.5
Turns out you don't need the Trailhawk trim, which Jeep deems Trail Rated, to venture off-road. The 4WD Latitude still has ample ground clearance, 4WD Lock and Jeep's Selec-Terrain system. In our testing, it tackled obstacles that rivals could not and kept going even with one wheel off the ground.

Comfort

8.0
The comfortable front seats with a wide range of adjustments stand out in this segment, even if the back seat is merely adequate in terms of comfort and space. The Latitude trim has a relatively pillowy ride for the segment, though wind and engine noise is plentiful.

Seat comfort

8.0
Cloth upholstery allows for a soft, enveloping seat that the optional leather can't match. There is an excellent adjustment range from the optional power-adjustable driver's seat. Drivers up to 6 feet 5 inches tall should fit. The rear seats are a bit flat, and the seatbacks don't recline.

Ride comfort

8.5
The Latitude soaks up bumps far better than the Trailhawk trim and doesn't jostle you about. There's plenty of cushion to it, and this might be the plushest ride in a segment of mostly firm-riding entries. If anything, some might find it a tad floaty.

Noise & vibration

6.5
Engine noises are largely kept in check. As a brick-shaped vehicle with big mirrors, wind noise is an issue. (The optional My Sky roof increases it further.) Levels of road and tire noise in the Latitude are acceptable. The Trailhawk is noticeably louder.

Climate control

9.0
The large rotary climate knobs make it easy to dial in temperature settings, and the system doesn't have any issues keeping the cabin temps comfortable on a warm day. The optional Cold Weather Group adds heated seats and even a heated steering wheel.

Interior

8.0
For such a small car, the Renegade is impressively roomy inside. There's more than enough headroom for taller folks, though they might find issue with the limited legroom when sitting behind another tall passenger. The My Sky panels are more interesting in theory than execution.

Ease of use

9.0
The Renegade's compact cabin ensures that everything up front is easy to reach, from the big, simple climate controls to the touchscreen and the 4WD terrain selector.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The not-too-high, not-too-low seat height should be spot-on for people who otherwise struggle to get into and out of cars. The rear doors are narrow but squared-off, minimizing the chances of bonking your head. They also open to nearly 90 degrees.

Driving position

9.0
The seating position is rather upright in the Renegade's boxy cabin, but the optional eight-way power driver's seat and tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel ensure a wide range of drivers will be able to find their ideal settings. It's comfortable for daily commuting as well as off-roading.

Roominess

8.0
Headroom is excellent for the segment. The ample range of seat adjustment provides superior front legroom. Backseat legroom is largely dependent on front-seat position, which is typical for the segment. Fitting a rear-facing child seat would be difficult.

Visibility

7.5
The upright windshield provides a broad view ahead. The big mirrors and a rearview camera are appreciated while parking, as are the Renegade's overall square dimensions. Lane departure warning and blind-spot monitoring are optional.

Quality

7.0
The Renegade offers average materials quality for a segment filled with mostly impressive cabins. Even hard plastics don't look especially cheap, while the soft-touch dash and solid switchgear make the cabin look and feel appropriate for its price.

Convertible top

6.0
The optional My Sky roof panels are two large, removable panels fit over the front and rear passenger areas. While neat in theory, they produce too much wind buffeting above 45 mph, and you have to store them in the already limited cargo area when you remove them.

Utility

6.5
It doesn't take much to fill up the tiny cargo area, and really, this could be the Renegade's biggest deal-breaker. Even the small underfloor storage area disappears when you get a full-size spare. If you plan a road trip and need the back seat, a roof-mounted box is a must.

Small-item storage

7.0
Small-item storage is decent for the cabin size. The doors can accommodate a decent-size water bottle, and the Renegade provides a medium-size bin under the center armrest, a small bin forward the shifter for smartphones, and two big grippy cupholders.

Cargo space

6.0
With the rear seats in their normal position, the cargo area is tiny due to the narrow body, high floor and shallow rear hangover. If you plan a road trip and need the backseat for passengers, a roof-mounted cargo box is a necessity if you're bringing luggage, too.

Technology

While the Renegade's not a tech-focused SUV, its quality of features is more important than its quantity of them. Its touchscreens, in particular, are easy to use and reach. The limited availability of driver aids disappoints.

Smartphone integration

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included with both touchscreens and work as expected.

Driver aids

Only the top two trim levels can be equipped with full-speed forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control. They are standard or more widely available on some rivals.

Voice control

It's an average system as far as voice recognition goes, but it stands out due to its scope. It interfaces with the obvious (telephone, navigation, and audio source and channel selection) but you can also send pre-established texts and adjust climate control settings.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Jeep Renegade.

5 star reviews: 76%
4 star reviews: 5%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 9%
1 star reviews: 10%
Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 21 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • appearance
  • fuel efficiency
  • value
  • off-roading
  • handling & steering
  • comfort
  • technology
  • seats
  • safety
  • driving experience
  • infotainment system
  • climate control
  • steering wheel
  • lights
  • engine
  • towing
  • transmission
  • acceleration
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • dashboard
  • spaciousness
  • maintenance & parts
  • road noise
  • ride quality

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Love this car....
Leah Parker,
Limited 4dr SUV (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

I just leased a 2019 Jeep Renegade Limited (1.3 Liter Turbocharged). I did extensive research (Mazda, Volvo, Kia, Subaru, Toyota) and, even though comparable models received generally better reviews, I decided to go with my gut and chose the Jeep. I love this car. I am not an auto expert and have no idea what torque is. However, the 1.3 Liter Turbocharged is fine and handles nicely. The headroom is fine for my 6'2" husband. The car is just the right size if you wish a smaller SUV-Type (but not as small as a Soul or Honda HR-V). The sunroof is so spacious, I feel as if I am outdoors. I have been bemoaning the fate of the Element (I stupidly turned mine in several years ago.); however, this Jeep is quickly becoming my favorite car ever. It is not perfect, but it is perfect for me.

5 out of 5 stars, Safe car
Jason,
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

I purchased this car in July 18 mostly because of the price . I bought a sport 4x4 2.4 automatic. After owning it a short time I actually started to really like it . Took it off road a few times and it performed well in mud and snow . Sadly the car was destroyed on 1-28-19 in a major accident. This brings me to why I will be purchasing another one . The car was hit on the freeway causing it to rollover several times . While I was hurt somewhat I still walked away . All of the safety features performed as designed . Even the towing company couldn’t believe i was walking when I came the next day to pick up my items from the car . The owner said he has been in the towing business for 40 years and normally people don’t walk away from accidents like that . The only thing I might change is getting the better model like the trailhawk. Can’t recomm this vehicle enough .

5 out of 5 stars, Love my New RENEGADE LATITUDE
Jim85933,
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)

First of all , for all the people complaining about ride, noise ECT. Did they not test drive their car before they bought it? Mine rides smooth, NO wind noise, I am averaging 30 mpg on the first tank. The fit and finish is perfect. It came with Continental cross Trac tires which have excellent traction, and are smooth and quiet . This vehicle is an excellent 4x4 and a great value.

5 out of 5 stars, My Renegade
Jenny,
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

over 50000 miles and not a glitch!

Features & Specs

Latitude 4dr SUV features & specs
Latitude 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 9A
MSRP$23,875
MPG 22 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed automatic
Horsepower180 hp @ 6400 rpm
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD
2.4L 4cyl 9A
MSRP$25,375
MPG 21 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed automatic
Horsepower180 hp @ 6400 rpm
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD
2.4L 4cyl 9A
MSRP$23,525
MPG 21 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed automatic
Horsepower180 hp @ 6400 rpm
Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD
1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$27,545
MPG 22 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed automatic
Horsepower177 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety

Our experts' favorite Renegade safety features:

Blind-Spot Monitoring
Alerts the driver when a vehicle is in the Renegade's blind spot. Also detects cross-path traffic while backing up.
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Sounds warning beeps as the Renegade approaches an object behind the car while reversing.
LaneSense Lane Departure Warning
Informs the driver if the Renegade departs from its lane. Can also nudge the Renegade back into the lane.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover18%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Jeep Renegade vs. the competition

Jeep Renegade vs. Jeep Compass

The Renegade and the Compass are mechanically similar under the skin, sharing the same platform, 2.4-liter engine and nine-speed automatic. They are available with similar trim levels and feature content, too. So what's the difference? Size. The Compass is bigger, and actually has a bit more interior space than the Cherokee. One key difference in favor of the Renegade: It offers the new 1.3-liter turbocharged engine. You're stuck with the 2.4-liter in the Compass.

Jeep Renegade vs. Kia Soul

Like your subcompact crossovers to be boxy? Well you've come to the right place with the Renegade and the Soul. They're also dripping with character thanks to styling that will stand out in any crowd. From there, however, the two differ greatly. The Renegade can legitimately go off-road, while the Soul doesn't even offer all-wheel drive. On the other hand, the Soul's engines are stronger and smoother in operation. The Soul also has greater interior space.

Jeep Renegade vs. Subaru Crosstrek

These two are both good choices if you want a small SUV with extra off-road capability. The Crosstrek is a Subaru Impreza hatchback with some styling tweaks and extra ground clearance. You get standard all-wheel drive, too. Advantages over the Renegade include more interior room and greater access to advanced driver safety aids. The Jeep counters with its stronger engines and off-road-dedicated Trailhawk trim.

FAQ

Is the Jeep Renegade a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Renegade both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.5 out of 10. You probably care about Jeep Renegade fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Renegade gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg to 27 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Renegade has 18.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Jeep Renegade. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Jeep Renegade?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Jeep Renegade:

  • Updated exterior styling
  • Revised interior functionality
  • Expanded feature availability
  • Part of the first Renegade generation introduced for 2015
Is the Jeep Renegade reliable?

To determine whether the Jeep Renegade is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Renegade. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Renegade's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Jeep Renegade a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Jeep Renegade is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Renegade and gave it a 7.5 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Renegade is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Jeep Renegade?

The least-expensive 2019 Jeep Renegade is the 2019 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,025.

Other versions include:

  • Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $23,875
  • Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $25,375
  • Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $23,525
  • Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $27,545
  • Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $22,025
  • Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $26,370
  • Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $27,895
  • Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $24,870
  • Limited 4dr SUV (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $26,395
  • High Altitude 4dr SUV (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $28,390
  • High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $29,890
What are the different models of Jeep Renegade?

If you're interested in the Jeep Renegade, the next question is, which Renegade model is right for you? Renegade variants include Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), and Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A). For a full list of Renegade models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

