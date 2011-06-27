Used 2018 Jeep Renegade SUV Consumer Reviews

I'll say the obvious, that the car really does look awesome and it is a comfortable car to drive. The problems I've run into with the Renegade Trailhawk is that the engine seems to be too small for the weight of the vehicle. I have an automatic transmission and it's slow to find a gear with the pedal to the metal. Sometimes while driving and letting my foot off the gas, there will be a hard shift into gear. It almost seems like a transmission problem. The garage might tell you it's a software update issue. Another driver mentioned that it eats through oil. This is also true for me too. I had to go in to get the oil topped off after a month of getting an oil change. Oil isn't cheap for this vehicle either. Just a couple things to think about before you go buying this vehicle.

When shopping for a jeep renegade make sure that you test drive it over many different types of road surfaces so that you know how it's going to ride and sound cause it is different. I first purchased a 2015 latitude 4x4 auto and could not be more pleased with the decision I made. I traded it in for a 2018 limited with many new safety features and improved ride and noise reduction. The tires that came with I traded in for a new set of Michelin X-Ice Xi3 which I like cause of the lack of road noise as well as great winter traction on all surfaces which is a plus because where I live we get over 180 inches average in the last 6 years of snow in the winter. I have had no issues or repairs in over 16000 miles of ownership on both models.

I've had my solar yellow Jeep Renegade Trailhawk for 3 1/2 months and so far it is absolutely fantastic! This is the first Jeep I've owned and I am glad I made the choice of the Renegade over the Wrangler. For me the Wrangler was just too cost-prohibitive. The Renegade Trailhawk is basically a "baby Wranger" and is capable of doing much of the off-roading that a Wrangler can do, at least close enough for me anyway, as I don't plan on climbing Mount Everest or driving through the Everglades. Jeep offers fabulous incentives which is mostly why I decided to but a new car instead of gently used. Generally, I am wary of buying a brand new car due to the depreciation that occurs as soon as you drive it off the lot. However, Jeep's incentives enticed me as I got my Trailhawk with an MSRP of $31,000 for $23,500 out the door. For that kind of savings, I feel buying brand-new was the right choice for me. Coming from a Ford Explorer, downsizing to a CUV was a bit of a concern, however, I absolutely love the increase in gas mileage and handling compared to a loss of rear cargo space and rear seat leg room. Honestly, driving the Trailhawk is not noticeably different from driving the Explorer from the driver's seat and Jeep's comfort controls beat Ford's in my opinion. Th ride seems quite smooth for me even though the Trailhawk is geared more for off-roading than other trims. Of course coming from an Explorer, I am used to a stiffer SUV on-road experience, so I've noticed no real difference between the Trailhawk and my old Explorer in highway riding. As I said the only negative I've encountered so far is the loss of rear cargo space (not that I haul that much, so not that big of a deal) and the loss of rear seat leg-room (not that I ride back there, so, again, not that important to me). I would highly recommend the Trailhawk to anyone looking for a more fuel-efficient, 4 wheel-drive vehicle capable of moderate off-roading. I live in Northwest PA, so I am looking forward to seeing how the Trailhawk tackles the tough Lake Erie winter. Although, from my experiences so far, I don't expect the Trailhawk to have any problem effectively navigating the upcoming snow season. A+++