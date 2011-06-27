Used 2008 Jeep Patriot Limited Features & Specs
|Overview
See Patriot Inventory
Starting MSRP
$21,105
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|25
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,105
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,105
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|23/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|312.8/380.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|25
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,105
|Torque
|166 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|173 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.6 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,105
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,105
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|66 watts stereo output
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,105
|Air conditioning
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on shift knob
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,105
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,105
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,105
|bucket front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.6 in.
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|41.0 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.6 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|52.3 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,105
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.6 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,105
|Front track
|59.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|62.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3190 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4435 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|23.0 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|28.1 degrees
|Maximum payload
|925 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|32.2 degrees
|Length
|173.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.0 in.
|Height
|64.4 in.
|Wheel base
|103.7 in.
|Width
|69.1 in.
|Rear track
|59.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,105
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,105
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|17 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|P215/60R17 tires
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Patriot
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,105
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,105
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2008 Jeep Patriot Limited info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic