Used 2012 Jeep Liberty SUV Consumer Reviews

Farmer Owned and Approved Aaron S. , 06/03/2016 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A) 55 of 57 people found this review helpful I went from a Ford Truck to this 2012 Jeep Liberty 3 years ago because I wanted a reliable 4wd that could sit 4 people comfortably with a 5,000 pound towing capacity. I bought it a year old with 29,000 miles. I too was skeptical because of the expert reviews, however the customer reviews were very positive and I was impressed on my test drives. Now that I have owned it for several years, this is by far the best vehicle I have ever owned. I have towed extremely heavy trailers and put it in places that I should not have been able to drive away from. It has literally saved my life a time or two. I have never had one thing go wrong with it. The 4 speed auto is ancient, but it is reliable. The 3.7 engine is the same way. Fuel mileage sucks, but you are paying for a capable SPORT UTILITY, not an SUV body on a Honda Fit. This was made to be a sport utility from the ground up. Only complaints I have: The backseat leg room is somewhat cramped, the front foot leg room is cramped, and the trip button on the steering wheel oddly only works half the time, however i just use the other trip button on the dash. Also, the fuel mileage but as stated earlier, it is expected. Here are my fuel mileage numbers: Average 17.04 Highest 21.81 Lowest 12.74 Overall, great vehicle for someone who wants a more capable sport utility that the status quo. Just understand what you are sacrificing in return. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A good choice jeffinhawaii , 02/02/2012 69 of 72 people found this review helpful I recently purchased the 2012 Liberty Jet edition. Over the past two weeks that I have had the vehicle, I have found it to exceed my expectations from what I have read in other reviews on line. I bought it based primarily on an emotional response - I had a 2002 Jeep Liberty that finally died. I was looking at other vehicles and then test drove the Jet. If you are looking for a vehicle that has the power, capability and look to plow through rough terrain, but then transition nicely to a luxurious ride, the Jet does it in spades. The seating is comfortable, the cabin well equipped and understandable and it really performs on and off the road. No complaints thus far. Report Abuse

The best vehicle I have ever purchased dealer7 , 04/25/2012 33 of 34 people found this review helpful Being 55 years old I have purchased many, many vehicles the Jeep Liberty is by far the best most logical I have ever purchased. The MPG is alot better than advertised, the ride is alot smoother than I expected ,the exterior and interior styling is great. This Jeep is built to last it will most likely last me the rest of my life. I test drove every mid size SUV on the market and found that no other manufacturer comes close to the Jeep Liberty. I let some friends take it for a trip they loved it and are now in the market for one. The Liberty was a great surprise and I am very happy I bought one. Report Abuse

First nice car for wife in a long while Pastor Bo Higby , 02/15/2016 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A) 43 of 45 people found this review helpful We just bought a 2012 Trail Rated Liberty with the full sunroof about a month and a half ago. We are 2nd owners and we bought it with about 35k on it. We just drove it with our kids from Boise to San Diego (and all over San Diego for a week) and are now 3/4 of the way home. This thing is built solid. Drives smooth and has done decent on gas. Below 80mph increases the mpg's. Best we have calculated was just under 22mpg. The transmission in this thing is incredibly smooth. Edmunds says the engine is sluggish, but I think it just isn't as jerky as some other motor/tranny combos. We love the exterior design and the way it drives. The full sunroof is really cool and a neat feature. I will say this; I am 6' tall and weigh about 250 and the driver's compartment does feel 'snug', so if you are much bigger than me, ya might want something a bit bigger. Overall, we are thrilled with it. I'm 47 and my wife is 6 years younger. We have 2 kids (9 & 4) and all of us love this car, so far. Interior is a little chincey, but hey, it's a Jeep not some foo-foo high end suv. If you get one of these, I think you'll be glad you did, just like we are. - August, 2016: We still love this Jeep. We have taken several more road trips including a few from Boise, Idaho to Trego, Montana, where we now live. The Jeep is performing well and now that we drive a mile down a dirt road to get into and out of our new house, we are really pleased we have it. We are looking forward to our first north woods winter in it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse