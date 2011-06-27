Used 2009 Jeep Liberty SUV Consumer Reviews

Things to know herc , 04/17/2014 31 of 31 people found this review helpful People say they used to drive a crossover and don't like the Liberty ride. The first thing to know is that the Liberty is a real Jeep. It will not ride like a car based crossover. That said, it actually does pretty darn good on regular roads. Our Liberty has 90k miles and the drive train has been solid. No squeaks or rattles. Overall our Jeep has been reliable. We've owned Hondas and other brands so being objective here. Items that will likely be a problem sooner or later on the Liberty include automatic climate controller, trans cooler, and totally integrated power module (when this goes bad the car seems haunted). Wife loves driving the Liberty year round. We would buy another one. Report Abuse

Safety first Sarah , 08/27/2016 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I was in an accident last night in my 2009 Jeep liberty. We are all okay but got hit from the back while we were at a dead stop and the other driver of a E350 van plowed into the back of us sending us into another vehicle. My back window blew out not in, I felt so safe in this vehicle and I would not want to have been in anything else. I'm so happy I bought this vehicle. It was tough and amazing in the snow. The sky slider was good after we had a dealer fix it. If you live in NY NEVER buy a vehicle from Armory Garage in Albany. My air bags did not go off and they should have, but that is okay because it probably would have made things worse. This was my first vehicle ever and probably the best one I have ever had. I highly recommend the jeep liberty. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Jeep Jeepers , 04/25/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I traded in my 97 140k mile Grand Cherokee for the 09 Liberty. In the 140k miles I drove that car it had NO problems. Those who rag on the Liberty's gas mileage should go buy themselves a hybrid and keep moving.I was looking for an upper-teen's priced SUV that was fun to drive, dependable, and didn't look like a soccer mom drove it. The comparing cars (ie: Rav4, Forester, CR- V) looked and felt unappealing to me. The Liberty drives great and comes with some nice options like the 30GB multimedia storage for mp3s/jpegs, internal CD burner, usb port, voice command, bluetooth, satellite radio, sunroof, ect. The outside is stylish and the off-road capabilities are top of the line. Glad I went Jeep Report Abuse

My money pit of a car Lisa , 02/15/2010 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I bought my 2009 Jeep Liberty used 6 months ago. It was on a company lease program for 6 months before that. Since I have owned it the defrost as stopped, the back window gate latch broke and needed replaced and now the BIGGIE the transmission has gone!! and since I'm the second owner no life time warranty on it.... Fresh out of college and this is my first car. I researched this car it was my dream car I thought. I hate it.... Report Abuse