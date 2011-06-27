Used 2009 Jeep Liberty SUV Consumer Reviews
Things to know
People say they used to drive a crossover and don't like the Liberty ride. The first thing to know is that the Liberty is a real Jeep. It will not ride like a car based crossover. That said, it actually does pretty darn good on regular roads. Our Liberty has 90k miles and the drive train has been solid. No squeaks or rattles. Overall our Jeep has been reliable. We've owned Hondas and other brands so being objective here. Items that will likely be a problem sooner or later on the Liberty include automatic climate controller, trans cooler, and totally integrated power module (when this goes bad the car seems haunted). Wife loves driving the Liberty year round. We would buy another one.
Safety first
I was in an accident last night in my 2009 Jeep liberty. We are all okay but got hit from the back while we were at a dead stop and the other driver of a E350 van plowed into the back of us sending us into another vehicle. My back window blew out not in, I felt so safe in this vehicle and I would not want to have been in anything else. I'm so happy I bought this vehicle. It was tough and amazing in the snow. The sky slider was good after we had a dealer fix it. If you live in NY NEVER buy a vehicle from Armory Garage in Albany. My air bags did not go off and they should have, but that is okay because it probably would have made things worse. This was my first vehicle ever and probably the best one I have ever had. I highly recommend the jeep liberty.
Jeep
I traded in my 97 140k mile Grand Cherokee for the 09 Liberty. In the 140k miles I drove that car it had NO problems. Those who rag on the Liberty's gas mileage should go buy themselves a hybrid and keep moving.I was looking for an upper-teen's priced SUV that was fun to drive, dependable, and didn't look like a soccer mom drove it. The comparing cars (ie: Rav4, Forester, CR- V) looked and felt unappealing to me. The Liberty drives great and comes with some nice options like the 30GB multimedia storage for mp3s/jpegs, internal CD burner, usb port, voice command, bluetooth, satellite radio, sunroof, ect. The outside is stylish and the off-road capabilities are top of the line. Glad I went Jeep
My money pit of a car
I bought my 2009 Jeep Liberty used 6 months ago. It was on a company lease program for 6 months before that. Since I have owned it the defrost as stopped, the back window gate latch broke and needed replaced and now the BIGGIE the transmission has gone!! and since I'm the second owner no life time warranty on it.... Fresh out of college and this is my first car. I researched this car it was my dream car I thought. I hate it....
2009 Jeep Liberty Limited 3.7 Every Option Offered
Bought new 03/09 got $6,190 off sticker $32,450. Brilliant Black with Pebble Beige leather interior. This model year has a lifetime drive train warranty from Jeep/Chrysler. Fabulous looking SUV/styling without badges many would think it was a MB. Fit/finish a perfect 10. Engine runs like a Swiss Watch perfectly balanced/quiet. Most passengers unsolicited give rave comments on styling/looks. Low mileage under 35K and garage stored looks like new. Paint job is like day it left factory. All electronics/NAV/blue tooth work perfectly. Mileage is 25 @ 60 mph drops to 23 @ 70 mph. I've replace a heat/AC blender door @$147, antenna mast $15 and just replaced a failed front right caliper (both front sides rotors/pads/calipers $650) 8 Yrs old Florida salt air appears to have corroded caliper pins. Rides well at highway speeds a little rough over bad roads. NO squeaks or rattles. Original 18" tires still have 10K+ miles tread wear left. Change oil/filter every 3,500 miles about to change plugs & transmission flush. This model year has the lowest consumer Liberty complaint issues from 2003 - 2012. Compared to Jeeps newer models this model/year was a steal value. This is my 5th Jeep and by far the best value/quality I've owned. Update Fall 2019 10.5 Yrs old in mid 2019 - replaced (both rear sides rotors/pads/calipers $650) & left rear wheel sensor $150. Also replaced all (5) tires with Goodyear Assurance $921 & replaced all TPMS valves $100 , Black Friday week, still tread wear left but side walls sun rot cracking after (10) Yrs. Minor sunroof leak but cleaned out drains myself $15 for a drain snake... Drip leak off water pump gasket. A/C and all electronics including radio/uconnect Navigation System GPS working properly. This is a good example of Daimler's quality when they owned Chrysler... today it's Fiat (FCA) not near the quality, Buyer Beware read on-line reviews...
