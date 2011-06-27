Used 2008 Jeep Liberty SUV Consumer Reviews
Solid as a rock
I would like to say that we have owned our jeep for six years. We bought it with only 30,000 miles and it now has 112,000. We had to replace the heater core about 8 months ago, but this is about it. My wife travels a lot, and has not had any issues at all. This vehicle, has been a great purchase for us. I will say that the interior colors aren't the greatest because the seats are stained and will not come out. Other than that, no problems.
3rd and Best Jeep I've had
We've owned a 97 Wrangler, 99 Cherokee and now this completely loaded Liberty. Loved them all and this one is the best. We just had a huge snowstorm here near Chicago. My wife and I went out for a drive before our streets were plowed. No one else could make it except for other jeeps or serious 4wd trucks. Our Liberty went through 19-20 inches pf snow without a hiccup. Comfortable, functional, and very capable in deep sand or snow.
Sky Slider Wind Noise FIXED
Ladies & Gentleman: Alas, I finally had the Sky Slider Wind Noise FIXED on my 2008 Jeep Liberty Limited! I was paranoid about a mechanic touching my roof and making it worse. Since the date I purchased the vehicle in August 2008, I had extreme wind noise and the roof would "puff up" 1/2" -1" in the interior after I reached 65 mph. The noise was completely unbearable when I drove into a 10-15 mph headwind, it was impossible to carry on a conversation, and very difficult to hear the radio. Today, I took my Jeep to Ancira Jeep on I-10 West. Jaye Patton was extremely helpful at the front desk, and the service tech did a marvelous job! I took my Jeep up to 85 mph on the Interstate
475,000kms
Still going strong 360,000 kms. Live in heavy snow belt, rusty Ontario- rural. 4x4 excellent-- never stuck- plenty of confidence in snow and mud. Have used in mud, lagoons, ditches, snowy farmer fields, towing, fording water-- works well. Unexpected good manners and ride on highway. MPG fair. Roomy versatile interior. Starts/ runs very well-- NO RUST? Did not get skyroof-- you guys that got it and have problems- shame- This was a first year North American redesign-- anticipate problems with gimmicks. Some little things-- blower gone at 300,000- so what! Rear liftgate hinge thing- broke but found replacement at junkers for $400. Differential rear troubles after 180k but now is good. Lots little things beyond 200k but that's not an issue as it owes me nothing. Heating is disappointing. Overall, I can depend on it and I need all of its features as winter is brutal here. Powertrain decent last 150k Bottom rusting but body and paint remarkable roof leaks at rear and caulked under roof rails so better now. I note bad reviews are city and good reviews are rural. This jeep is for serious rural weather and not major city. Now 475k and drives nicely. Minor things and coolant leak.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Jeep Jeep!
PROS: The '08 redesign was MUCH needed. VERY comfortable and fun to drive. Feels solid like a tank on the highway. Suspension is remarkable. TONS of storage room, compartments for all your shtuff, the radio sounds like a dream, feels powerful and strong yet safe like an American vehicle should! CONS: Gas mileage isn't very good, but it has a very big gas tank so you don't need to refill as often. Also not very good at making quick sharp turns, feels like it's gonna flip.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the Liberty
Related Used 2008 Jeep Liberty SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Escape 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus IS 300 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2015
- Used BMW X5 2015
- Used Jeep Renegade 2018
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2018
- Used BMW 3 Series 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 X6
- 2021 Nissan Kicks News
- Nissan Kicks 2020
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf
- 2020 Ford EcoSport
- Dodge Journey 2020
- 2021 Volvo S60
- Cadillac CTS 2019
- 2020 Discovery
- 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Sedans
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Convertibles
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Coupes
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2021 Ford Ranger
- 2020 Edge
- 2020 Ford Expedition
- 2020 Ford Fusion
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Ford Fiesta 2019
- 2020 Ford EcoSport