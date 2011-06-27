Used 2008 Jeep Liberty SUV Consumer Reviews

Solid as a rock E.Roberts , 02/07/2016 Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6M) 33 of 33 people found this review helpful I would like to say that we have owned our jeep for six years. We bought it with only 30,000 miles and it now has 112,000. We had to replace the heater core about 8 months ago, but this is about it. My wife travels a lot, and has not had any issues at all. This vehicle, has been a great purchase for us. I will say that the interior colors aren't the greatest because the seats are stained and will not come out. Other than that, no problems. Report Abuse

3rd and Best Jeep I've had jnaper , 02/09/2011 23 of 23 people found this review helpful We've owned a 97 Wrangler, 99 Cherokee and now this completely loaded Liberty. Loved them all and this one is the best. We just had a huge snowstorm here near Chicago. My wife and I went out for a drive before our streets were plowed. No one else could make it except for other jeeps or serious 4wd trucks. Our Liberty went through 19-20 inches pf snow without a hiccup. Comfortable, functional, and very capable in deep sand or snow.

Sky Slider Wind Noise FIXED Bigger in Texas , 05/01/2009 45 of 48 people found this review helpful Ladies & Gentleman: Alas, I finally had the Sky Slider Wind Noise FIXED on my 2008 Jeep Liberty Limited! I was paranoid about a mechanic touching my roof and making it worse. Since the date I purchased the vehicle in August 2008, I had extreme wind noise and the roof would "puff up" 1/2" -1" in the interior after I reached 65 mph. The noise was completely unbearable when I drove into a 10-15 mph headwind, it was impossible to carry on a conversation, and very difficult to hear the radio. Today, I took my Jeep to Ancira Jeep on I-10 West. Jaye Patton was extremely helpful at the front desk, and the service tech did a marvelous job! I took my Jeep up to 85 mph on the Interstate

475,000kms dsantin , 10/30/2014 Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6M) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful Still going strong 360,000 kms. Live in heavy snow belt, rusty Ontario- rural. 4x4 excellent-- never stuck- plenty of confidence in snow and mud. Have used in mud, lagoons, ditches, snowy farmer fields, towing, fording water-- works well. Unexpected good manners and ride on highway. MPG fair. Roomy versatile interior. Starts/ runs very well-- NO RUST? Did not get skyroof-- you guys that got it and have problems- shame- This was a first year North American redesign-- anticipate problems with gimmicks. Some little things-- blower gone at 300,000- so what! Rear liftgate hinge thing- broke but found replacement at junkers for $400. Differential rear troubles after 180k but now is good. Lots little things beyond 200k but that's not an issue as it owes me nothing. Heating is disappointing. Overall, I can depend on it and I need all of its features as winter is brutal here. Powertrain decent last 150k Bottom rusting but body and paint remarkable roof leaks at rear and caulked under roof rails so better now. I note bad reviews are city and good reviews are rural. This jeep is for serious rural weather and not major city. Now 475k and drives nicely. Minor things and coolant leak. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value