2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Consumer Reviews

So Far so good Christopher , 10/14/2018 Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 239 of 245 people found this review helpful I had my Jeep for 2 weeks now, traded in a 2011 Honda Odyssey for it. Took it on a 400 mile round trip to PA, it rode smooth & had great acceleration. I have a limited with Luxury pkg & safety group. Love the dual sunroof, & vented seats. On edmunds apps though the pictures of the interior is the 2018. The 2019 8.4 uconnect screen is actually different then the 2018, it’s more flat on the dash, where the 2018 is more recessed. That’s really the only difference though. Overall so far very satisfied with my Jeep. Report Abuse

Replaced Mercedes GLE 350 Trey Drier , 05/04/2019 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 52 of 53 people found this review helpful Let me start by saying the Grand Cherokee is about half the price on a 3 year lease than the MB I turned in. I got tired of the high payments but the GLE 350 was a great vehicle. I bought the JGC Limited. I like everything about it except the gas mileage and the ride is a bit stiff on rough pavement. The Limited trim is perfect for me. I live in NE Ohio and the winters can be challenging. Here are the pluses: 1. Very comfortable interior - comfortable seats with ample leg and head room in both the front and back. 2. Climate controll works great. 3. The infotainment system is very intuitive. 4. Nice stereo. 5. So far everything seems to work well. 6. Surprisingly quick pickup. 7. On smooth pavement this thing is silky smooth and quiet. Now the negatives: 1. The ride on rough pavement is, well, rough. The roads here in NE Ohio are absolutely horrible and the JGC feels every bump. Bad ones can be somewhat jarring. 2. Maybe it's the way I drive but the gas mileage in the city was surprisingly poor. Overall: I'm pleased with it. I test drove the Honda Passport but didn't like the hesitation in the motor. Hard to explain but it had a strange feel to it. The Toyota 4 Runner is just old looking. My advice is if you like the Grand Cherokee negotiate hard. You can get that price way down. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

5.7L V8 Limited Jon Murray , 01/03/2019 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 64 of 66 people found this review helpful Had to take it to the dealer to replace the a thermostat and another part which always kept the fan running. Overall the acceleration is good for a vehicle over 2 1/2 tons. A lot of low end power. Some plastic parts in the interior but overall the quality it good. Lots of room in the front and back seats. Cargo space is definitely more than any reasonable person will need. The steering isn't very firm and even on its highest setting isn't great. Ride can be rough at times. A good amount of body roll. But is surprisingly quick, with decent power. Uconnect system has some flaws like weather alerts can distract you while driving. Sound system is good. Shifting is quick but strangely will transmission brake when going down hills and whatnot. Everything else I didn't mention is good because I don't even notice it causing a problem. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Why am I paying over double for my BMW X5? Jerry , 01/27/2019 Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 91 of 96 people found this review helpful Is this vehicle as good as a BMW x5? It sure comes close. Sure the handling, fit and finish in the BMW are superior but is that worth over double the price? Most of the time we are just throwing skis in the car and plowing through the snow here in the north east, or just driving to work and the store and this car is perfect for that. I still love my BMW x5 and the handling is definitely better but IMO, it is not worth over double the monthly lease price for that. Let's be honest, most of us are not taking high speed hair pin turns anyway. Slow down a tad, and save a ton of money and get the Jeep. I was shocked at how close the power, handling and comfort was to the BMW. Not sure I can stomach paying 140% more per month for the lease renewal on the X5. That's how close the two vehicles are. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse