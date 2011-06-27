2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Consumer Reviews
So Far so good
I had my Jeep for 2 weeks now, traded in a 2011 Honda Odyssey for it. Took it on a 400 mile round trip to PA, it rode smooth & had great acceleration. I have a limited with Luxury pkg & safety group. Love the dual sunroof, & vented seats. On edmunds apps though the pictures of the interior is the 2018. The 2019 8.4 uconnect screen is actually different then the 2018, it’s more flat on the dash, where the 2018 is more recessed. That’s really the only difference though. Overall so far very satisfied with my Jeep.
Replaced Mercedes GLE 350
Let me start by saying the Grand Cherokee is about half the price on a 3 year lease than the MB I turned in. I got tired of the high payments but the GLE 350 was a great vehicle. I bought the JGC Limited. I like everything about it except the gas mileage and the ride is a bit stiff on rough pavement. The Limited trim is perfect for me. I live in NE Ohio and the winters can be challenging. Here are the pluses: 1. Very comfortable interior - comfortable seats with ample leg and head room in both the front and back. 2. Climate controll works great. 3. The infotainment system is very intuitive. 4. Nice stereo. 5. So far everything seems to work well. 6. Surprisingly quick pickup. 7. On smooth pavement this thing is silky smooth and quiet. Now the negatives: 1. The ride on rough pavement is, well, rough. The roads here in NE Ohio are absolutely horrible and the JGC feels every bump. Bad ones can be somewhat jarring. 2. Maybe it's the way I drive but the gas mileage in the city was surprisingly poor. Overall: I'm pleased with it. I test drove the Honda Passport but didn't like the hesitation in the motor. Hard to explain but it had a strange feel to it. The Toyota 4 Runner is just old looking. My advice is if you like the Grand Cherokee negotiate hard. You can get that price way down.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
5.7L V8 Limited
Had to take it to the dealer to replace the a thermostat and another part which always kept the fan running. Overall the acceleration is good for a vehicle over 2 1/2 tons. A lot of low end power. Some plastic parts in the interior but overall the quality it good. Lots of room in the front and back seats. Cargo space is definitely more than any reasonable person will need. The steering isn't very firm and even on its highest setting isn't great. Ride can be rough at times. A good amount of body roll. But is surprisingly quick, with decent power. Uconnect system has some flaws like weather alerts can distract you while driving. Sound system is good. Shifting is quick but strangely will transmission brake when going down hills and whatnot. Everything else I didn't mention is good because I don't even notice it causing a problem.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Why am I paying over double for my BMW X5?
Is this vehicle as good as a BMW x5? It sure comes close. Sure the handling, fit and finish in the BMW are superior but is that worth over double the price? Most of the time we are just throwing skis in the car and plowing through the snow here in the north east, or just driving to work and the store and this car is perfect for that. I still love my BMW x5 and the handling is definitely better but IMO, it is not worth over double the monthly lease price for that. Let's be honest, most of us are not taking high speed hair pin turns anyway. Slow down a tad, and save a ton of money and get the Jeep. I was shocked at how close the power, handling and comfort was to the BMW. Not sure I can stomach paying 140% more per month for the lease renewal on the X5. That's how close the two vehicles are.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Very nice vehicle but Nav map is over 2 years old
I just purchased the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee High Altitude. I love the vehicle. I drives well and I'm very happy with my purchase overall. Some nit picky things I've noticed right away are the Nav map is over 2 years old, the speed limit warning in the Nav doesn't work right and auto high beam control doesn't impress me. I'm in the Ashburn, VA area and roads/shopping areas extended/built within the past 2 and half years are not on the map, I just use my Android Auto for maps. The speed limit warning (which can be enabled/disabled) has been activated a few times on me while I'm on a 55mph road. The system flips to thinking 25mph is the speed limit as if it is getting confused with a nearby road. The high beam auto control feature (also selectable) seems wonky on a residential street. I can't leave my high beams on driving down my street with the feature on, although I can pull back on the control stick and hold it to get high beams on. I'm guessing it sees the house lights and thinks they are vehicles.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Cherokee
Related 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2017
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2016
- Used Honda Accord 2011
- Used Mazda 3 2010
- Used Toyota Camry 2006
- Used BMW X1 2018
- Used Toyota Corolla 2006
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 1999
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- Genesis G70 2019
- Acura RLX 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series
- Audi A6 2019
- 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van
- Porsche 718 Boxster 2019
- 2019 A-Class
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Buick Envision
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Jeep Cherokee 2020
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Jeep Compass
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- Jeep Wrangler 2019
- 2019 Renegade
- 2019 Jeep Cherokee
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2019 Jeep Compass
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Q5
- 2020 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2020 Suburban
- 2020 Nissan Murano
- Mazda CX-9 2020
- 2020 Pathfinder
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator