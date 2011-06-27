Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Consumer Reviews
great car but one MAJOR problem
My 2012 Grand Cherokee overland has been a very good SUV. Drives well, I like the looks, is comfortable and roomy. My issue with the car is that at about 40K miles the dashboard started to bubble and warp. Though I have an extended warranty, the deal (Rairdon of Kirkland, WA) says that they will not fix. So, I'm stuck with a car that looks good from the outside and but is hideous on the inside. I would not buy another 'luxury' car from Jeep, they clearly don't know how to make them and are not willing to stand behind their product.
Overland Leather Dash Warped and Blistered
I bought this car in January of 2012 and by November of that year notice some minor bubbles in leather dash. By mid summer of 2013 it was very noticeable and by early spring of 2014 it was ridiculous. Warps, bubbles, waves in the leather and the plastic inserts. I drive a lot so I was beyond 36K miles by the time I complained though the car has only been in service 26 months or so and mileage has nothing to do with the dashboard disaster. So far the dealer will only respond that it is out of warranty. Other than the dashboard and some minor complaints about paint quality on the non-metallic body parts, the vehicle is excellent. UPDATE 160K miles later the vehicle has been great . But some of the luxury parts have suffered wood panel on door cracked off, stuff like that. Overall a really great vehicle. I traded car in for a Q70L after 190,000 miles. While the car was great overall, service at Fitzgerald Jeep, Clearwater, FL was even better. If i ever got another, I would skip the luxury accoutrements, that is not Jeep's strong suit.
Wish I never bought it
I loved my 2012 certified pre-owned Jeep once I made the switch from my small little mini. I was expecting far less problems/issues than I was having with my Mini. That wasn't the case, I have only had the car for 2 years and have been in and out of the dealership for repairs. It is always something, one year in- my keys stopped working, had to get the car towed (and pay for the tow) to the dealership. They said the keys malfunctioned- it would be $675 to replace. Why did this happen? Their response, these things just happen. Great. Then my windshield wiper fluid nozzles broke (never experienced that before...quoted me $200 to fix, yet the part is $8 bucks...I will deal with myself) Now some nozzle is messed up in my engine $3,200 to fix and it's not covered by my top of the line warranty. Getting rid of it right away. Too many issues, too expensive- oh and when your car is at the dealership, good luck finding a way to get around for days at a time, no loaners and shuttle only up to 10 miles from dealership. What a joke.
HEMI 4x4
After driving a Hummer H2 for several years, it was time for something new. I wanted a V8 4x4 SUV, and debated between a Tahoe and a Grand Cherokee. I am certain I made the right choice with the Jeep. I used to think the h2 was nice to drive, but the Jeep is a whole new experience. Much more comfortable, it has all the options (plus more) that the hummer did, and it is a little easier on gas. I have a fully loaded Laredo (Black on Black), and I could not be happier with the vehicle. It drives exceptionally well, has plenty of power, and looks sharp. It has had a few recalls..no big deal. Take it to the Jeep store and they are happy to take care of it. No major issues at 60k miles.
Grand Cherokee Overland V8 4x4
We bought this because it can be towed behind a Motorhome easily and the Landcruiser we had was at 100k plus miles. July 2012 . Overall nice ride. Comfortable no mechanical probs. Has 24 k miles on it now. We noticed the dash was bubbling up near windshield . Showed it to the dealer service dept . They stated they had seen it before and ordered a new on under warranty being installed as this is written.
