Used 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 Consumer Reviews
2nd and last JGC
I bought my first jeep in 2001 and after 250k miles and a rather bad accident, i decided to buy another. My 2010 is a 5.8 liter but this option was not available on the menu Edmunds. My vehicle is a limited. Although i like driving this vehicle it has a list of faults. Throttle response is poor on this engine, it takes time to get up and go. At 60k mile the exhaust rotted off and Chrysler couldn't find a replacement anywhere forcing my to go after market. Dashboard lights have been fai!ing on a regular basis, a/c switchover mechanism failed leaving the passenger with warm air, both driveshafts failed - again no parts from Chrysler, easy exit seat failed at 70k miles, moon roof has an electrical quirk and closes oddly, side mirror electrical failure, key fobs are junk, check engine light is on frequently for O2 sensors, dealerships dont perform requested work loking for more profitable fixes- poor communication, parking assist has been acting up as of late, the 2010 is much more expensive to fix over the 2001, rocker and bumper skirts are all plastic and poorly connected with push panel buttons- can't buy them anywhere, stereo is very problematic and freezes randomly- you need to stop and restart the vehicle to reset, the driver seat two position select worked briefly at purchase but no longer. On the plus side it is fun to drive and tows very well. The best thing about the JGC? The marketing. Looking at a Tundra next time.
