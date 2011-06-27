  1. Home
Used 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Grand Cherokee
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,325
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/395.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.8 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room60.6 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
Measurements
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity70.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3789 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.41 cd.
Angle of approach34.1 degrees
Maximum payload1550 lbs.
Angle of departure27.1 degrees
Length186.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height69.4 in.
Wheel base109.5 in.
Width84.2 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Dark Khaki Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Beryl Green Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Khaki
  • Medium Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P235/65R17 tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
