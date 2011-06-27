Used 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Consumer Reviews

Jack C , 08/08/2015 Laredo 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A)

I have had my 2002 Jeep grand Cherokee since 2008 and it already had 67,000 miles on it. It is the straight 4.0 ltr 6. I now have 187,000 plus and it runs as great as the day I bought it. The most expensive part I had replaced was believe it or not the oil pan $600 as the old one piece that lets the drain plug screw into the weld broke loose and fell in the pan. I have replaced the starter also, but did that myself for just the part costing $145. I still use this truck everyday 25 miles each way back and forth to work. It is very easy to work on. I change the oil every 3000 miles and to be honest, I have never replaced the transmission fluid, but will do so soon. But this truck is like clockwork. starts up every day, drives smooth, it is a little noise, but I think if I had different tires it would be quieter. The heater still works great. The air cond just started to taper off and I will recharge. This truck is absolutely awesome in the snow and rain. I love the flexibility of the 4 wheel part and full time. I have never used the low, and do not take off road, but living new phila, we do get some extreme weather. I know a person that has over 500,000 on the same 4.0 engine. This is definitely a keeper. I did have a issue with the temp control that helps to regulate the eng temp. I was replacing ever year for 2 years and then I decided to replace myself. It is located on the passenger side wheel well behind the front Light. I replaced and found that they were not adding great under the module that prevents moisture from damaging the unit. I have now had the same part for 5 years with no issues. I recommend this truck to anyone. As of 2018, now at 220,000 miles and running strong as ever!