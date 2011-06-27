Used 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Consumer Reviews

All the problems you will encounter bondsman66 , 09/30/2012 86 of 88 people found this review helpful Jeeps are Jeeps, they are temperamental, but if you correct the known problems in advance, they will be a faithful friend for life. (see suggested Improvements) Too bad Chrysler, didn't recall the know problems. Report Abuse

2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4.7L V8 hadallthatri , 05/10/2014 24 of 25 people found this review helpful This truck will take anything you can throw at it. It has amazing seats and design in my 2001 JGC 60th anniversary. I have used this truck for everything from off-road to sunday drives. I have recently installed halos, a new sound system, LED fog lights, a cold-air intake, and a high-output chip to make this vehicle roar and not once has it not met my standards. People used to tell me "It's a Jeep thing" and I completely get it now. This truck is more than capable off-road and can still dust most trucks on the road. Report Abuse

Can Drain Your Wallet staatc , 10/13/2014 23 of 24 people found this review helpful I was really excited about owning my first jeep and had great plans for it until the death wobble hit. All my suspension and steering components all wore out at about the same time and I had to put almost $1,000 into it just for parts and did the labor myself. Then as soon as I got it driving good again, the oil pan gasket started leaking. While the engine itself will run forever, be sure to take time to inspect all of the other components and have a mechanic check it over too. Report Abuse

2001 Jeep grand cherokee 4.7 djhjeep , 04/29/2012 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Iv'e had my jeep from 2005 and got it with 150k on it I now have 256k jeep is still running great but did not get there easily. I had the computer go a couple of years ago and did 'nt know what was wrong until I brought to the dealer and the dealer told me it would be a couple of grand to fix for a new computer eventually I found a shop to put a used one in and the vehicle was fixed. Other than that the engine and tranny is still running strong but I have a small knock and I had another mechanic tell that the head need to be replaced. Simple fix at advance auto $30 bottle to seal that actually worked great. The Jeep is like a tank through bad weather of the NE no stopping it Report Abuse