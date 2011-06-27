  1. Home
Used 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Grand Cherokee
5(41%)4(31%)3(19%)2(7%)1(2%)
4.0
192 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

All the problems you will encounter

bondsman66, 09/30/2012
86 of 88 people found this review helpful

Jeeps are Jeeps, they are temperamental, but if you correct the known problems in advance, they will be a faithful friend for life. (see suggested Improvements) Too bad Chrysler, didn't recall the know problems.

2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4.7L V8

hadallthatri, 05/10/2014
24 of 25 people found this review helpful

This truck will take anything you can throw at it. It has amazing seats and design in my 2001 JGC 60th anniversary. I have used this truck for everything from off-road to sunday drives. I have recently installed halos, a new sound system, LED fog lights, a cold-air intake, and a high-output chip to make this vehicle roar and not once has it not met my standards. People used to tell me "It's a Jeep thing" and I completely get it now. This truck is more than capable off-road and can still dust most trucks on the road.

Can Drain Your Wallet

staatc, 10/13/2014
23 of 24 people found this review helpful

I was really excited about owning my first jeep and had great plans for it until the death wobble hit. All my suspension and steering components all wore out at about the same time and I had to put almost $1,000 into it just for parts and did the labor myself. Then as soon as I got it driving good again, the oil pan gasket started leaking. While the engine itself will run forever, be sure to take time to inspect all of the other components and have a mechanic check it over too.

2001 Jeep grand cherokee 4.7

djhjeep, 04/29/2012
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Iv'e had my jeep from 2005 and got it with 150k on it I now have 256k jeep is still running great but did not get there easily. I had the computer go a couple of years ago and did 'nt know what was wrong until I brought to the dealer and the dealer told me it would be a couple of grand to fix for a new computer eventually I found a shop to put a used one in and the vehicle was fixed. Other than that the engine and tranny is still running strong but I have a small knock and I had another mechanic tell that the head need to be replaced. Simple fix at advance auto $30 bottle to seal that actually worked great. The Jeep is like a tank through bad weather of the NE no stopping it

It's not hard to say goodbye

jlanding, 09/20/2010
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Had this Jeep since I was 16 years old. Sold it a few weeks ago with 157,000 miles. This is a love/hate relationship. I loved the interior, exterior, and handling of this vehicle. I had just about everything except steering wheel replaced on this car. Brakes were constantly an issue. Transmission went out at 100,000. Belt tensioner, thermostat, sway bar, alternator, vacuum tubing, oil pressure gague, hood shocks, hubs, driver and passenger side windows all went out and had to have it all replaced. The center console malfunctioned several times and thankfully was all covered under warranty. It took 4 trips to the dealer to get this fixed. I wished it was reliable. Never again!

